HomeSearch

“Nike Been Committing Labor Crimes For Decades”: NBA Twitter Reacts to Jaylen Brown Questioning Sports Giant’s Ethics

Arjun Julka
|Published 11/11/2022

"Nike Been Committing Labor Crimes For Decades": NBA Twitter Reacts to Jaylen Brown Questioning Sports Giant's Ethics

Image Courtesy: USA TODAY Sports

Recently, Nike co-founder Phil Knight addressed the sports apparel giant cutting ties with Nets guard Kyrie Irving. In a candid interview, the billionaire businessman cited that the NBA superstar had stepped over the line with his recent antisemitic tweet.

While many applauded Nike for its stance, Celtics guard and NBPA Vice-President Jaylen Brown, who has been vocal about his disapproval of Irving’s suspension, took a dig at the sports company following its decision to cut ties with the former Cavs champion.

A former teammate of Irving, Brown had earlier expressed his displeasure towards the Nets organization for leveling 6-conditions at the seven-time All-Star before they decided to lift his suspension.

Also read: Jerry Seinfeld Attends Nets Game After “Kyrie Irving Antisemitic” Post Gains National Attention 

JB’s tweet questioning Nike’s ethics drew mixed reactions, with some even applauding the 2021 All-Star for speaking his mind.

NBA Twitter reacts to Jaylen Brown’s dig at Nike following the decision to cut ties with Kyrie Irving.

Post Nike co-founder Phil Knight addressing the decision to suspend ties with Irving, Brown took a dig at the swoosh company, questioning their ethics.

With Brown earning strong support from a section of people, it will be interesting to see if Nike responds to this, given their reputation hasn’t always been the best when it comes to fulfilling moral obligations towards society.

Also read: Shaquille O’Neal Calls Kyrie Irving an ‘Idiot’ on National Television in Light of the Nets guard’s Antisemitic Controversy

 

About the author
Arjun Julka

Arjun Julka

Arjun Julka is a NBA author at The SportsRush. Basketball isn’t just a sport for this 26-year-old, who hails from Mumbai. He began watching the sport after stumbling upon a court in his society, helping him identify an undiscovered passion for the game of hoops. Now an ardent fan, Arjun supports Stephen Curry and the Warriors but also enjoys watching Giannis Antetokounmpo own the paint. When it comes to the GOAT debate, the TSR author feels LeBron James is yet to receive a lot of his due but cannot deny marveling at Michael Jordan’s resume.

Read more from Arjun Julka