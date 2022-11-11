“Nike Been Committing Labor Crimes For Decades”: NBA Twitter Reacts to Jaylen Brown Questioning Sports Giant’s Ethics

Recently, Nike co-founder Phil Knight addressed the sports apparel giant cutting ties with Nets guard Kyrie Irving. In a candid interview, the billionaire businessman cited that the NBA superstar had stepped over the line with his recent antisemitic tweet.

“Kyrie stepped over the line. It’s kind of that simple… I would doubt that we go back. But I don’t know for sure.” Nike founder Phil Knight on severing ties with Kyrie Irving (via @CNBC)pic.twitter.com/BwZ3IaETpB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 10, 2022

While many applauded Nike for its stance, Celtics guard and NBPA Vice-President Jaylen Brown, who has been vocal about his disapproval of Irving’s suspension, took a dig at the sports company following its decision to cut ties with the former Cavs champion.

Since when did Nike care about ethics? https://t.co/f8t2eY994v — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) November 10, 2022

A former teammate of Irving, Brown had earlier expressed his displeasure towards the Nets organization for leveling 6-conditions at the seven-time All-Star before they decided to lift his suspension.

Jaylen Brown: “I don’t believe Kyrie Irving is antisemitic,” “The terms for his return, they seem like a lot, and a lot of the players expressed discomfort with the terms. He made a mistake. He posted something. There was no distinction.” (Via @GwashburnGlobe ) pic.twitter.com/2imvs4Pyol — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 8, 2022

Also read: Jerry Seinfeld Attends Nets Game After “Kyrie Irving Antisemitic” Post Gains National Attention

JB’s tweet questioning Nike’s ethics drew mixed reactions, with some even applauding the 2021 All-Star for speaking his mind.

NBA Twitter reacts to Jaylen Brown’s dig at Nike following the decision to cut ties with Kyrie Irving.

Post Nike co-founder Phil Knight addressing the decision to suspend ties with Irving, Brown took a dig at the swoosh company, questioning their ethics.

Since when did Nike care about ethics? https://t.co/f8t2eY994v — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) November 10, 2022

NIKE a big bunch of hypocrites just like 99% of all big corporations in the world — Angelo (@Italian_Ang007) November 10, 2022

They only care about profits — Chuck (@Charles47190720) November 10, 2022

They care when it’s convenient for them. Nothing else but that. — RealEnvy (@RealENVY9) November 10, 2022

In a vacuum you’re right. But, why hasn’t a single player condemned what Kyrie did and you guys are tripping over each other to defend him? — JimmyRabbit (@TommyKmusic) November 10, 2022

Jaylen, you’re pathetic here. Whataboutism is just an excuse for poor behavior. Two things are allowed to be wrong. Embarrassing to see this coming from you. Do better and grow up. — Mike (@mdschaeff) November 10, 2022

Wow. I love this Jaylen — James Nolan (@NYJNolan) November 10, 2022

Nike been committing labor crimes for decades — kinda a burner (@LukensWill) November 10, 2022

They don’t. They make billions of dollars of child labor. They don’t care. It’s all a woke agenda to SILENCE kyrie. — 🅰️1️⃣ (@LAKERSxAD) November 10, 2022

Nikes human rights record is the elephant in the room 😅 — Julio j. Martinez (@Wholeeohh88) November 10, 2022

With Brown earning strong support from a section of people, it will be interesting to see if Nike responds to this, given their reputation hasn’t always been the best when it comes to fulfilling moral obligations towards society.

Also read: Shaquille O’Neal Calls Kyrie Irving an ‘Idiot’ on National Television in Light of the Nets guard’s Antisemitic Controversy