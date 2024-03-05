Victor Wembanyama Injury Update: Is the Spurs Rookie Playing Tonight vs Rockets?

The San Antonio Spurs have had a tough production in February, winning merely two out of their 12 games. However, things seem to be a bit motivating for Gregg Popovich’s boys as the team is currently on a two-game win streak. After going undefeated at their home, the Spurs will begin their three-game road trip by going up against their state rivals the Houston Rockets. Fans will hope that Victor Wembanyama is available for the contest to clinch the team’s first three-game win streak of the 2023-2024 season.

The San Antonio Spurs have added several names to the latest injury report for their upcoming clash against the Houston Rockets. While four players – Jamaree Bouyea, Sidy Cissoko, David Duke Jr., and RaiQuan Gray – are on G-League assignment, Charles Bassey is set to miss out on the contest. Finally, joining Julian Champagnie, Victor Wembanyama is listed as “questionable”.

Victor Wembanyama suffered a left shoulder injury during the 3rd March contest between the San Antonio Spurs and the Indiana Pacers. During the dying minutes of the final quarter, with Myles Turner guarding him down in the post, Wemby pumped faked the Pacers center. Immediately after, Turner locked his arms with Wemby’s arms, resulting in the latter injuring his shoulder.

Even though the injury doesn’t seem to be very serious, it won’t be surprising to see Coach Pop resting his star player.

Victor Wembanyama won the Western Rookie of the Month for February

The San Antonio Spurs are having a turbulent season. Currently, the team is sitting dead last in the Western Conference standings. Having won merely 13 games this campaign, sitting 19.5 games behind the #10 Golden State Warriors, they have no chance of making it to the 2024 postseason.

Amidst an awful campaign, Victor Wembanyama’s production has been one of the only few positive takeaways for the Spurs. The French phenom has had an excellent rookie year, averaging 20.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per game.

After winning January’s Western Conference Rookie of the Month, Wemby had an equally dominant performance in February. Averaging 21.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 3.9 blocks, the #1 pick of the 2023 draft won the Western Conference Rookie of the Month honor for February.

Despite the San Antonio Spurs’ disastrous season, having constantly been ranked #1 on the rookie ladder, Victor Wembanyama is expected to win the 2024 Rookie of the Year award once the regular season concludes.