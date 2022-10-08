“Victor Wembanyama is Not Only Talented, But Also Bilingual”: NBA Reddit Left Impressed By the 18 y/o French’s English Speaking Proficiency

During his first trip to the USA, Victor Wembanyama impressed fans with his basketball skills and… fluent English.

In what was his first-ever trip to American soil, Victor Wembanyama left the world in awe of his stellar performances. During the 2-game series against the G-League Ignite team, the 18-year-old put his skills on display.

After recording 37 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 blocks in Metropolitans 92’s 122-115 loss against Scoot Henderson and co., the 7-foot-3 big man managed to improve his game furthermore in the final clash. Tying the series at 1 game apiece, Victor recorded 36 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 blocks, while finishing the game with an extremely efficient box plus-minus of +26.

Over the course of the two exhibition contests, there were over hundreds of NBA scouts and executives were present to watch the European prodigy outperform his competitors. With the two dazzling outings, Wembanyama left fans speechless.

Victor Wembanyama leaves NBA Reddit stunned with his fluent English speaking skills

The unicorn has also managed to leave fans shocked with his fluent English speaking proficiency.

It is a common notion that Europeans aren’t exactly the most comfortable talking in English. However, during a courtside interview with Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy, and co., Victor left people impressed with his surprising fluency in the language.

NBA Reddit couldn’t stop going gaga over the projected #1 pick of the 2023 draft for the same reason. It is pretty incredible that a player as young as him is pretty fluent in the language.

Unlike other foreign players, Victor will not face any language barriers when he enters the league. More trash talk incoming?

What do NBA superstars think of the “next big thing” entering the league?

Wembanyama has become an internet sensation. The entire world is raving about the talent this 18-year-old possesses. Several megastars in the NBA have also given their inputs from what they’ve seen from the youngster.

After his 1st game, LeBron James dished out some high praise calling Victor an “alien”.

Stephen Curry, who is known for being a cheat code for his three-point shooting, also stated that Wembanyama was like a “2K Create-A-Player”.

Regarded as one of the most talented unicorns himself, Kevin Durant issued a stern warning to the league stating that the Frenchman will be causing trouble when he enters the NBA hardwood.

Every franchise would love to acquire a guy like Wembanyama on their roster. Despite Adam Silver’s clear instructions, we might get to see a few teams tank to win the #1 pick and add this generational player to their squad.

