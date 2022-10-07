“Girl Trying to Secure the Bag Early”: NBA Twitter Blows Up as Victor Wembanyama Hilariously Gets Asked Out to Prom

Apart from impressing hundreds of NBA scouts and executives, Victor Wembanyama has also become a popular name among the ladies.

From what we’ve seen so far from Victor Wembanyama, there is absolutely no doubt that the Frenchman will be a great talent in the NBA. At 7-foot-4, the 18-year-old is a unicorn who can dribble, shoot, and pass as effectively as a guard, while being a defensive threat.

Projected to be the undisputed 1st pick of the 2023 Draft class, we will most definitely witness several franchises across the league tank for Wembanyama.

Victor has put on a clinic in the past two exhibition games against the G-League Ignite. Averaging 36.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.5 blocks, the prodigy has left the entire NBA community in awe.

However, the hundreds of scouts and executives aren’t the only people going gaga behind this future star. Victor has managed to impress several ladies, as well.

Also Read: Kevin Durant Gives the 2023 Potential No.1 Pick the Highest of Praises

NBA Twitter reacts as Victor Wembanyama gets asked out to prom

On his trip to The United States of America, Wembanyama left an impact on everybody.

Recently, after the conclusion of the 2nd exhibition, a girl, who seemed to be around Victor’s age, asked him out to prom. Her poster read:

You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. So here’s me taking mine. PROM?

Victor Wembanyama gets invited to prom pic.twitter.com/CBt3YKhSSA — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 6, 2022

As soon as this wholesome attempt to woo Victor went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Girl trying to secure the bag EARLY. pic.twitter.com/rcY5XK0AbE — Johnny De Jesus 🇵🇷 (@johnnydejesus_) October 6, 2022

Even she’s tanking for him — TheBlackTalon0 (@d3m9nxx) October 6, 2022

That’s amazing. Love that. — Morten Stig Jensen (@msjnba) October 6, 2022

Her parents are literally welcoming him with open arms💀💀 https://t.co/Myhb6XqfUK — 🙇🏽‍♂️ (@daniel_dubb) October 7, 2022

bro went to the US and everybody wildin https://t.co/9njKDaa2An — gabo (@primeyelszn) October 7, 2022

Girls aren’t the only ones interested in Wembanyama

Clearly, Wembanyama is a killer on the court. However, with no known girlfriends, it is yet to be known just how good his game is off the hardwood.

Wembanyama is the talk of the town. Apart from being an incredible talent, he is a hard worker, marketable, and seems to have no controversies attached to him – some traits that every franchise in the league would want.

Despite Adam Silver’s clear instructions, we will see numerous teams tank for this teenager in the upcoming season.

It will be interesting to see which team manages to add Victor to their roster.

Also Read: NBA Twitter Reacts as Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Swaps Jerseys With Steeve Ho You Fat