Victor Wembanyama Joins Elite List Alongside Wilt Chamberlain With Exceptional Christmas Performance

On the biggest stage of his NBA career thus far, the lights weren’t too bright for Victor Wembanyama. In his first Christmas Day game, Wembanyama delivered a masterful performance in the Spurs’ 117-114 loss to the Knicks. His stellar outing puts him in impressive company alongside Hall of Fame big man Wilt Chamberlain.

Advertisement

Wembanyama finished the game with a ridiculous stat line of 42 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks. He joins Chamberlain and Nikola Jokic as the only players in NBA history to tally 40+ points and 15+ rebounds on Christmas Day. The Spurs were unable to come away with the win as Mikal Bridges’ 41 points led the Knicks to the thrilling victory.

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA IN HIS CHRISTMAS DEBUT • 42 POINTS

• 18 REBOUNDS

• 6 THREES

• 4 BLOCKS pic.twitter.com/frKzb91NKX — Bala (@BalaPattySZN) December 25, 2024

Entering the game, expectations were extremely high for the Spurs star. Wembanyama is one of the few young players capable of being the next face of the league. Fans and NBA experts will remember Wemby’s performance against the Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day for the rest of his career.

The hype surrounding Wemby entering the NBA was enormous. However, he’s somehow exceeded those expectations. His ability to dominate on offense and defense is otherworldly. His performance this season has been a revelation for the Spurs.

Wembanyama’s stellar play this season

As things stand today, Wembanyama will earn his first All-Star nod. Following his impressive rookie season, the Spurs sensation has only improved in his sophomore season. The Frenchman is averaging 24.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game.

Last season, he led the league in blocks as a rookie with 3.6 blocks per game. He’s continued that trend this year while blocking even more shots. At this rate, Wembanyama will finish 17th for most blocks per game in a season all time.

Arguably the most impressive aspect of Wembanyama’s evolution has been his improvement in his jump shot. The Spurs have emphasized the importance of the Frenchman’s three-point volume. On the season, he ranks 11th in the league for most three-point attempts at 9.3. He was already a matchup nightmare before, but as a three-level scorer, he is nearly unguardable.

The Spurs are far from being a title contender. But in Wembanyama, they have the perfect player to build the roster around.