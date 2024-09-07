Victor Wembanyama Kicks Off Final Days of Off-Season Playing Soccer With Friends

Just before the NBA grind resumes, Victor Wembanyama is making the most of the final days of the off-season. A latest clip posted on Reddit captured him playing a lively one-touch soccer game with three friends on a beach in France.

They formed a small circle and focused on passing the ball to each other using only their heads. Despite Wemby’s impressive ball control and composure, a few loose touches from his friends made the passage of play short-lived. This instance showcased Wembanyama‘s connection to France’s deeply rooted soccer culture.

The 20-year-old grew up in Paris, following the local club, Paris Saint-Germain FC. Last year, Wemby even displayed his admiration by declaring, “My team is PSG”. It was no surprise that he wore the club jersey while enjoying his downtime with friends.

His love for the sport also remained strong throughout his life. He once admitted to being a goalkeeper during childhood. However, his time under the crossbar was anything but memorable. Wemby reflected on those struggling days during a press conference last year.

“The greatest number of losses I have? Probably has to be when I was playing soccer back then. We really didn’t have a good team.”

Victor Wembanyama on his belief the Spurs are on the right path despite him experiencing the longest losing streak since his days playing goalie in soccer: pic.twitter.com/aMYfssDfFW — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) November 28, 2023

This vacation has been crucial for Wembanyama as he faced immense pressure over the past year. First, he had to live up to the hype by winning the 2024 Rookie of the Year award. Then, he played a key role in leading France to a silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

So, this off time allowed him to explore new facets of his personality. For instance, the San Antonio Spurs star sported a new braided hairstyle a few days back. He even occasionally wore a bandana to add to his off-court persona.

As the season is around the corner, Wemby will have to shift his focus back to basketball. His next step would be to guide the franchise back to the pinnacle of success. Can he make it happen? Let us know in the comments below.