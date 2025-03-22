Victor Wembanyama Set to Record NBA History Once Again Despite Missing 44 Percent of the Season

Victor Wembanyama came into San Antonio as a breath of fresh air and has not disappointed fans so far. Touted as one of the best draft prospects since LeBron James, there has been big pressure on Wemby to deliver since Day 1. After a rookie season that saw him bag the ROTY honors and narrowly fall short of the DPOY honors, Wemby stitched together an even more impressive second year.

The Spurs’ big improved in nearly every statistical category, willing his team to be in contention for a play-in spot. Wemby averaged 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 3.8 blocks a game, earning him his first All-Star selection. The 21-year-old put forth a show at the All-Star festivities in San Francisco, giving fans hope for a strong post-break showing.

Unfortunately, Wembanayama was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a blood clot in his right shoulder, ruling him out for the remainder of the season. The condition snubbed Wemby from winning his first DPOY honors, an All-Defensive selection, and possibly an All-NBA team selection.

Because of the condition, Wemby will be limited to just 46 games this season, resulting in him missing out on 36 games or 44% of the season. Despite missing so many games, the French phenom had set forth such impressive numbers for his team that he might make NBA History again. A Redditor put out a post that highlighted the same.

The post highlighted how Wemby, despite being out of action since the All-Star Break, leads the Spurs in points, rebounds, and blocks. He currently sits at 1116 points, 506 rebounds, and 176 blocks for the season. Jeremy Sochan is second in the rebounding list, trailing Wembanyama by 178 rebounds. When it comes to blocks, Devin Vassell occupies the second spot, 144 behind.

While it’s unlikely that these two stats can be toppled in the remaining 13 games, the points total might not be a sure thing just yet. Stephon Castle trails Wemby by 164 points. Considering he’s averaging 14 points per game, there is a chance he may take the team’s scoring title from Wembanyama.

In case that doesn’t happen, Wemby would make history. No player in NBA History has ever led their team in three major statistical categories while missing over 40% of the season. While there have been players in the past who have led their teams in three or more of the main statistical categories, none of them have done so while missing a major chunk of the season.

Players who have led their teams in major statistical categories in recent history

For a player to lead their team in all major statistical categories is nothing short of phenomenal. We’ve seen it happen several times in NBA History, but for the purpose of this article, we’ll just focus on those who have done it in this millennia.