Stephen Curry gets a 96 rating in 2K23, no other Warriors are rated 85 or above

NBA 2K23 didn’t see anybody in the 2022 NBA champions’ camp worthy of a 90+ rating other than Stephen Curry.

Against all the odds before and during the 2021-22 season, the Golden State Warriors won the championship last season to do what they were working for since the 2020-21 season ended.

When Stephen Curry said, “We are going to be a problem next year,” nobody took him seriously as LeBron James and Anthony Davis were teaming up with Russell Westbrook. The East already had Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden in one team.

But the 6’2 point guard, who had led his team to three championships before, knew exactly what he was talking about. He and his Warriors delivered it with the utmost elegance, not facing serious trouble in any of their play-offs series.

However, NBA 2K23 still finds them to be a team with no player better enough to have an 85+ rating apart from Curry.

Other than Stephen Curry, NBA 2K shows no love for the champs

The best basketball game available on all gaming platforms, NBA 2K23, found it hard to give any 2022 NBA champ a rating in the north of 85 besides the Finals MVP and it’s not sitting well with the Dub Nation.

NBA 2K23 Ratings: Stephen Curry – 96

Jordan Poole – 83

Klay Thompson – 83

Andrew Wiggins – 84

Draymond Green – 83

It must be offensive to some, but it’s just a testament to how good a team they are as a whole, where most of them showed up at the right moment for certain roles in every other Playoff game or series.

Jordan Poole, who was a big contributor throughout the season and in the Playoffs, doesn’t have enough great seasons under his belt to get a higher rating in the game. He got a rating of 83, which is one more than his final rating in NBA 2K22.

First-time All-Star Andrew Wiggins was the second-best player behind Curry in the season and got the second-best rating of 84. He can have an argument for wrongful doing. Whereas Klay Thompson and Draymond Green’s dip in form saw them getting 83s, which isn’t too unfair.

