Kobe Bryant’s trump card over Michael Jordan is his incredible 35 ppg and first-team all-defensive season!

Kobe Bryant’s defensive prowess is rarely talked about. He once averaged 35 and made the first-team all-defensive!

A five-time NBA champion, Kobe Bryant has had an extensive and decorated career. A prolific scorer, Bryant is known, conventionally for his ability to score a bucket.

‘Bean’ is a coveted member of the ‘Top 10 scorers in NBA history, ranked fourth only behind the likes of Kareem Abdul Jabbar, LeBron James, and Karl Malone.

The fact is, in spite of Shaquille O’Neal being the protagonist of a Los Angles Lakers side that dominated the NBA during the early 2000s, Bryant was just as integral to their success.

Lakers’ three-peat from 2000-2002, featured the duo of ‘Shaq’ and Kobe at the helm of their success. The pair absolutely terrorized the NBA during this period.

The ‘All-Stars’ were influential in revolutionizing an entire generation of players. Their accomplishments and approach to the game led them to achieve as great heights as they did.

Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest two-way players of all time!

Despite his scoring prowess, the ‘Black Mamba’ often goes under the radar, with regard to any debate that arises, centered around the topic of defense in the NBA.

The Laker legend’s love for the game of basketball, made him master the crafts of both phases of the game offense and defense. In essence, the total package.

In 2005, Bryant averaged 27 points per game (PPG), six assists, and rebounds each. However, Kobe was excluded from the ‘All-Defensive’ teams. The following campaign, ‘Bean’ finished fifth in ‘All-Defensive’ team votes.

Matter of fact, Bryant would go on to create history in that campaign. He became the first player to average over 35 PPG, whilst being a first-team ‘All-Defensive’ member. A season for the ages.

His impeccable understanding of player positioning, movement, spacing, and timing, made it difficult for players to score on ‘Bean’. The 18-time All-Star’s high IQ led him to receive twelve ‘All-Defensive’ selections.

Out of which, nine are accredited to being a member of the ‘All-Defensive first team’. A phenomenal feat, for someone who has a reputation for being merely a scorer.

