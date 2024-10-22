Victor Wembanyama Vehemently Denies Gaining 25lbs of Muscle Since Joining the NBA

Oct 15, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots the ball before the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After the San Antonio Spurs’ Media Day, one of the biggest topics of discussion was the supposed weight that Victor Wembanyama had gained. Reports suggested that the reigning Rookie of the Year had put on 25 lbs of muscles since joining the league. However, during a conversation with the media, Wemby denied gaining such a huge chunk of weight, citing healthy physical transformation practices.

Advertisement

The 20-year-old was listed at 210 lbs initially, which went up after the Media Day appearance to 235 lbs. It was an impressive transformation according to fans, but it turns out that there is no truth to it at all.

Wemby stated that putting on 25 lbs of muscle in 12 months is a very risky move.

A translated version of his conversation with a French reporter was posted on the NBA’s subreddit. The reporter had asked Wemby to comment on the improvement he made in the past 12 months. But before he could complete his question, Wemby interrupted him to put an end to the rumors.

He said, “No, no, no. Not at all. That’s a fake news. 10 kg (22lbs) in 12 months, that’s impossible without getting injured. What was my weight when arriving in the NBA exactly?”

He was informed that now his weight is 235 lbs, but when he arrived in the NBA, it was 210.



The Spurs star said, “When I arrived in the NBA? Impossible. The 95kgs (210lbs), I weighted that at ASVEL (2021-22). The highest weight I had at ASVEL must have been 94kg (207lbs). [We try to aim] between 1 and 5% per 12 months.”

Wemby revealed that he struggles to put on weight because he believes in developing organically.

Considering his towering 7’3 height, it’s great that he is very cautious of his actions. With his physique, it’s very easy to fall into a trap and get injured. So, it’s a good thing that he focuses more on strength and mobility training instead of worrying about putting on muscles.

How Wembanyama prepared for his rookie season?

Wemby cannot follow just any fitness regime. He has to customize workout routines, considering his physique. A year ago, the Spurs star revealed some of the details of his preparation for the rookie season. While he claimed that he was working better and harder than he ever had, his method of preparation was a little different.

He said, “I’ve been working better than at any other moment in my life, harder, but also smarter. I think this offseason will make a difference, not just for the upcoming season, but the work we’ve done is going to impact my next few years I think.”

Understanding his body and working accordingly paid off and Wemby dropped a generational ROTY performance.

He looked perfect for his size throughout the season. There were instances during the season that showed his fitness levels and how in control of his body he was.

During a game against the Rockets, Wemby ended up twisting his right ankle. On camera, it looked like he was going to be out for a while because it had all the signs of a severe injury. However, Wemby popped back up immediately, showcasing the elastic tendons that he has developed to help his game.