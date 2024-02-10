Shaq Super Bowl Party: Where Is Shaquille O’Neal Hosting His SB LVIII Party And How Much Does It Cost?

With the excitement surrounding the Super Bowl LVIII, Shaquille O’Neal has shouldered the responsibility of a star-studded event. Right ahead of the 58th annual championship football game, the NBA icon has decided to host his party to celebrate the occasion. The 51-year-old has even chosen Las Vegas as the venue to maintain proximity with the Super Bowl’s Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Consequently, the sixth edition of Shaq’s Fun House event is set to take place on February 9 at Wynn Las Vegas’ XS nightclub. The sports analyst recently revealed the exhilaration to PEOPLE, declaring, “Just when you thought the Super Bowl couldn’t get any bigger, we’re headed to Vegas”. The 4x NBA champion openly backed his endeavor, mentioning, “It’s going to be a great event. It is going to be fun”.

The 2000 NBA MVP announced himself as “the only guy that’s dropping prices” out of his admiration for the attendees. “This has never been about money for me. This has been about doing a good event,” he mentioned. “Sometimes we make money, sometimes we don’t. But who cares? The experience is what matters,” Diesel later added.

The event adds further significance to Shaq’s larger-than-life personality as the world takes notice of his actions. His name has now become synonymous with producing memorable experiences for the viewers. The upcoming party may serve as an extension of it as the anticipation reaches unthinkable heights.

A glimpse into the party from Shaquille O’Neal

As promised, the Los Angeles Lakers legend has decided to keep the entry fee quite low compared to the competitors. Entering Shaq’s Fun House would cost an attendee $99.99 with special prices provided to the VIP guests. The latter would be required to visit the official website of the party to book a spot for themselves.

The event will feature a few of the biggest performers in the entertainment industry aiming to provide a joyful experience to its visitors. Irie will take center stage at 10 pm PST before Shaq’s oldest son, Myles comes on stage an hour later. Following this, the organizer would appear as DJ Diesel to set the mood for renowned Lil Wayne and Diplo.

From various games and fun activities to several types of drinks, the party promises an experience of a lifetime. The event thus could certainly set an exciting tone for the Super Bowl as the buzz around it continues to rise. All in all, yet another business masterstroke from the Big Aristotle popularized his brand further while letting his persona shine.