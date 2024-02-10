HomeSearch

Shaq Super Bowl Party: Where Is Shaquille O’Neal Hosting His SB LVIII Party And How Much Does It Cost?

Sourav Bose
|Published

Shaq Super Bowl Party: Where Is Shaquille O'Neal Hosting His SB LVIII Party And How Much Does It Cost?

December 16, 2023, Olympic Valley, CA, USA: DJ Diesel – Shaquille O Neal performs during Day 2 of the 2023 Tahoe Live Music Festival at Palisades Tahoe on December 16, 2023 in Olympic Valley, CA. Olympic Valley USA – ZUMAs181 20231216_zea_s181_044 Copyright: ximageSPACEx

With the excitement surrounding the Super Bowl LVIII, Shaquille O’Neal has shouldered the responsibility of a star-studded event. Right ahead of the 58th annual championship football game, the NBA icon has decided to host his party to celebrate the occasion. The 51-year-old has even chosen Las Vegas as the venue to maintain proximity with the Super Bowl’s Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Consequently, the sixth edition of Shaq’s Fun House event is set to take place on February 9 at Wynn Las Vegas’ XS nightclub. The sports analyst recently revealed the exhilaration to PEOPLE, declaring, “Just when you thought the Super Bowl couldn’t get any bigger, we’re headed to Vegas”. The 4x NBA champion openly backed his endeavor, mentioning, “It’s going to be a great event. It is going to be fun”.

The 2000 NBA MVP announced himself as “the only guy that’s dropping prices” out of his admiration for the attendees. “This has never been about money for me. This has been about doing a good event,” he mentioned. “Sometimes we make money, sometimes we don’t. But who cares? The experience is what matters,” Diesel later added.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C2Am26YgPWF/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The event adds further significance to Shaq’s larger-than-life personality as the world takes notice of his actions. His name has now become synonymous with producing memorable experiences for the viewers. The upcoming party may serve as an extension of it as the anticipation reaches unthinkable heights.

A glimpse into the party from Shaquille O’Neal

Shaq Super Bowl Party: Where Is Shaquille O'Neal Hosting His SB LVIII Party And How Much Does It Cost?
Credits: ZUMA WIRE

As promised, the Los Angeles Lakers legend has decided to keep the entry fee quite low compared to the competitors. Entering Shaq’s Fun House would cost an attendee $99.99 with special prices provided to the VIP guests. The latter would be required to visit the official website of the party to book a spot for themselves.

The event will feature a few of the biggest performers in the entertainment industry aiming to provide a joyful experience to its visitors. Irie will take center stage at 10 pm PST before Shaq’s oldest son, Myles comes on stage an hour later. Following this, the organizer would appear as DJ Diesel to set the mood for renowned Lil Wayne and Diplo.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C3G4Tc3JdN-/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

From various games and fun activities to several types of drinks, the party promises an experience of a lifetime. The event thus could certainly set an exciting tone for the Super Bowl as the buzz around it continues to rise. All in all, yet another business masterstroke from the Big Aristotle popularized his brand further while letting his persona shine.

Share this article

About the author

Sourav Bose

Sourav Bose

Sourav, a seasoned NBA journalist at the SportsRush, discovered his profound love for basketball through the brilliance of Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors. With over 400 articles in his career, he has established himself as a dedicated and prolific writer in the field. Influenced by 'The Last Dance' documentary and the anime 'Slam Dunk,' Sourav's passion for basketball is marked by insightful observations and a comprehensive understanding of the sport's history. Beyond his role as a journalist, he delves into the strategic dimensions of sports management and explores literature in his spare time, reflecting a well-rounded approach to his craft. Sourav's journey is characterized by a commitment to unraveling the intricacies of basketball and sports in general, making him a reliable source for NBA enthusiasts and a seasoned observer of the sports landscape.

Read more from Sourav Bose