Claiming San Francisco Has ‘Homeless Crooks’, Charles Barkley Gets Into It With Draymond Green About Indiana Hosting The 2024 All Star Game

Charles Barkley and Draymond Green were part of the NBA on TNT’s Alternate Cast for the All-Star Game. As the All-Star Weekend was about to reach its conclusion, the two personalities spoke about different cities being the hosts of the prestigious event. After Barkley spoke about Indiana being extremely cold, he took shots at the city of San Francisco for having “homeless crooks”.

As the All-Star Game was reaching the end of the third quarter, Draymond Green hoped that the city of Indiana wouldn’t host the All-Star Weekend for a long time. Upon hearing Green’s complaints, Charles Barkley decided to lock horns. The Chuckster stated that he would rather be in the cold of Indiana than in San Francisco “around a bunch of homeless crooks”.

Draymond Green, who has been representing San Francisco for the entirety of his career, took offense to Sir Charles’ comments. Even after the Golden State Warriors leader spoke highly of the city, Barkley continued with his criticism.

Barkley: “If you had the chance between being cold or being around a bunch of homeless crooks in San Francisco, which would you take?” Barkley: “No, we don’t (love San Francisco).” Green: “Yes, we do.” Barkley: “You can’t even walk around down there.” Green: “Yes, you can walk around.” Barkley: “Yeah, with a bulletproof vest.”

This isn’t the first time that Barkley has taken shots at San Francisco. Back in 2022, the TNT analyst ripped apart the city for “dirtiness and homelessness”.

The Bay Area is set to host the 2025 All-Star Weekend. Barkley has exactly a year to mend his relationship with the people of San Francisco. After already having criticized the women of San Antonio and the people of Memphis and Salt Lake City, Barkley has added San Francisco as another city that he’s beefing with. At this rate, it may not be long before he becomes public enemy number 1 for the whole country.

Charles Barkley has expressed his hatred for other cities as well

Charles Barkley is one of the most candid personalities in the sports analysis industry. Since joining the sets of NBA on TNT, Barkley has offended numerous people from different cities.

Back in 2016, when the Memphis Grizzlies weren’t as exciting a team as they are now, the Round Mound of Rebound implied that the city of Memphis didn’t have any fun activities to do.

Memphis isn’t the only city that Barkley finds “boring”. During the 2023 All-Star Game, as Salt Lake City was hosting the event, Barkley claimed that “there was nothing to do in the boring a** city”.

Apart from despising San Francisco, Memphis, and Salt Lake City, Chuck has also had a long-standing grudge against the women of San Antonio. As one of his running jokes, the NBA Hall-Of-Famer has nastily stated that the women of the city are “fat” and “big”.

Despite all of his snarky and controversial comments, Charles Barkley is one of the most adored personalities in the basketball world. Had some other individual made such comments, they would’ve certainly been canceled.