WATCH: Sydel Curry-Lee Shares Adorable Videos of Stephen Curry’s Nephew With 695,000 Followers

Stephen Curry‘s sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, recently took to Instagram to share adorable videos of her son, Daxon Wardell-Xavier Lee. Sydell has been married to Phoenix Suns shooting guard Damion Lee since 2018, and the couple were blessed with a son in 2021, who is now two years old. As Damion Lee recovers from a right meniscus injury that he picked before the start of this season, he is living a wholesome life with his wife and adorable son.

With her 695,000 followers on Instagram, Sydel shared some wholesome moments of her son jumping around and trying to say “good job,” probably a new word that he learned while being around his parents.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry are proud uncle and aunt to their beloved nephew, Dax. When Damion Lee and Sydell Curry announced their pregnancy on June 16th via Instagram, both Steph and Ayesha’s reaction proved that the couple were beyond excited to learn the news. A viral video showcased the couple running around, celebrating the news, while Damion and Sydel were overwhelmed with joy seeing their reaction.

Sydel Curry is the youngest sibling to Stephen and Seth Curry, born to former NBA player Dell Curry in 1994. She is a former volleyball player who graduated from Elon University in 2017. Today, aside from being a doted mother to her child, Sydel Curry-Lee runs a lifestyle blog, hosts her podcast, and is an avid supporter and advocate for mental health awareness.

How many kids do Stephen Curry’s siblings have?

Stephen Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry Lee, is married to NBA player Damion Lee and has two kids. Her oldest is two-year-old son Daxon Wardell-Xavier Lee, born November 26, 2021; her youngest is daughter Daryn Alicia Lee, born very recently in August 2023.

Besides this, Stephen Curry has three kids with his wife Ayesha – 11-year-old Riley Elizabeth Curry, 8-year-old Ryan Carson Curry, and 5-year-old Canon W. Jack Curry.

Seth Curry, who is also a professional NBA player like his brother Steph, has been married to superstar coach Doc Rivers’ daughter, Carter Lynn Curry, since 2019. They have three kids – a daughter born in May 2018, a son born in November 2021, and a second son born in June 2023.