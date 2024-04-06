mobile app bar

Victor Wembanyama Sparks Trade Rumors with Comments Post Win Over Zion Williamson and the Pelicans

Trikansh Kher
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Victor Wembanyama’s Sparks Trade Rumors with Comments Post Win Over Zion Williamson and Pelicans

Apr 5, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) talks with the media after the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
— JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) April 6, 2024

Wembanyama’s glowing review of New Orleans led fans on NBA Twitter/X to speculate if Wembanyama possibly had other intentions with his comments. Reacting to Wembanyama’s comments, one X user wrote, ” He’s leaving to New Orleans isn’t he?”

He’s leaving to New Orleans isn’t he?

— Andrew (@TheCheethah) April 6, 2024

While another X user enthusiastically responded to the speculation, adding to the noise, the commenter wrote ” ZionXWemby”.

ZionXWemby https://t.co/XH2yY5G0pk

— Simon (@simonayele_23) April 6, 2024

Responding to Wembanyama’s comments, another user directed his question to Wemby itself, sharing a GIF which hilariously read ” What you mean by that”.

https://t.co/7IOpM8OUio pic.twitter.com/ctEn0z2mel

— Dr. Danny Sanders (@dannysanders80) April 6, 2024

While others speculated on Wembanyama’s off-season moves, one X user seems to have already accepted the rumours to be true, and reacted by scribbling, ” No Wemby”.

No Wemby!!!! https://t.co/GI6B8uDgNp

— Tavarius (@1Tavarius) April 6, 2024

It’s safe to say that most of Wembanyama’s comments were made in a rather ‘innocent’ fashion, with the French national just sharing his views on the city of New Orleans. Regardless of what fans may think, Wembanyama seems to be happy with his position at San Antonio. With the season coming to an end, it will be interesting to see what kind of changes Wembanyama makes to his game before stepping on the floor again, next season.

Wembanyama with the Spurs

Victor Wembanyama was drafted by the Spurs in the 2023 NBA draft with the first pick of the draft. Wembanyama has since delivered on the hype, as the French National Player has already cemented his case for winning Rookie Of The Year, this season around.

Even though the Spurs haven’t done so well this season, posting the worst record in the West ( 19-58), Wembanyama’s personal season was rather impressive. Wembanyama averaged 21.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on 46.4% field goal shooting, as he currently leads all rookies in points and blocks, while also making a case for Defensive Player Of The Year.

As of now, Wembanyama shouldn’t even be thinking about trade possibilities. Wembanyama has a great opportunity with the Spurs, as the team presents itself as the best training ground for a foreign center like himself. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is known for his experience training foreign players and has already done a great job coaching the 7’3 center. With other players like Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell developing rapidly, the Spurs should be making the playoffs in a year or two from now.

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs recently defeated the New Orleans Pelicans during their visit to the Smoothie King Center in what was a surprising upset for NOLA toward the end of the season. Wembanyama secured the Spurs’ victory with a last-possession block, with the game ending on a score of 111-109. The Rookie star had a great outing that night, posting 17 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, one steal and three blocks, while shooting 5/12 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time. However, Wemby’s fun outing in the Southern city has also become a cause of concern for Spurs fans.

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

After the game, Wembanyama was asked about his time in New Orleans and what he thought of the city. Covering Wembanyama’s response on X, Spurs beat writer, @JeffGSpursZone quoted Wemby saying,

“Right now, I’m craving home, so nothing can re-satisfy me except France, but I think it’s one of my favorite cities [New Orleans] that I’ve visited. Going to the restaurants, the food is pretty good. I just like the way the city looks, too.”

 

Wembanyama’s glowing review of New Orleans led fans on NBA Twitter/X to freak out and speculate if the Spurs rookie possibly had ulterior intentions with his comments. Reacting to the 20-year-old center’s comments, one X user wrote, “He’s leaving to New Orleans isn’t he?”

 

While another X user enthusiastically responded to the speculation. Adding to the noise, the commenter wrote, ” ZionXWemby”.

Responding to Wembanyama’s comments, another user directed his question to Wemby himself, sharing a GIF which hilariously read “What do you mean by that?”

While others speculated on Wembanyama’s off-season moves, one Spurs fan seemed to have already accepted the rumors to be true, reacting passionately, “No Wemby”.

It’s safe to say that most of Wembanyama’s comments were made in a rather ‘innocent’ fashion, with the French national just sharing his views on the city of New Orleans. Regardless of what fans may think, Wembanyama seems to be happy with his position in San Antonio. With the season coming to an end, it will be interesting to see what kind of changes the French star makes in his game before stepping on the floor again next season.

Wembanyama’s season with the Spurs

Victor Wembanyama was drafted by the Spurs in the 2023 NBA draft with the first pick. He has since delivered on the hype around him, cementing his case for winning Rookie Of The Year this season.

Even though the Spurs haven’t done so well this season, posting the worst record in the West (19-58), Wembanyama’s numbers have been rather impressive. He has averaged 21.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on 46.4% shooting, as he currently leads all rookies in points and blocks, while also making a case for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

As of now, Wembanyama has a great opportunity with the Spurs, as the team presents the best training ground for a foreign center like him. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is known for his experience training foreign players and has already done a great job coaching the 7’3 center. So despite his comments praising NOLA, it’s unlikely that Wemby is looking to change teams in the near future.

Post Edited By:Satagni Sikder

About the author

Trikansh Kher

Trikansh Kher

Trikansh Kher is a writer at The Sports Rush. A lawyer by education, Trikansh has always been around sports. As a young track athlete Trikansh was introduced to basketball through 'street ball' mixtapes. He was hooked and it has been 'ball is life' ever since. Trikansh is a designer by profession, but couldn't keep away from basketball. A regular on the blacktop, his love for the game goes further than just hooping. If Trikansh isn't going through box scores for last night's game, you can find him in his studio working on his designs or playing squash at the local club.

Read more from Trikansh Kher

Share this article

Don’t miss these