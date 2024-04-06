Victor Wembanyama Sparks Trade Rumors with Comments Post Win Over Zion Williamson and the Pelicans

Apr 5, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) talks with the media after the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Wembanyama’s glowing review of New Orleans led fans on NBA Twitter/X to speculate if Wembanyama possibly had other intentions with his comments. Reacting to Wembanyama’s comments, one X user wrote, ” He’s leaving to New Orleans isn’t he?”

While another X user enthusiastically responded to the speculation, adding to the noise, the commenter wrote ” ZionXWemby”.

Responding to Wembanyama’s comments, another user directed his question to Wemby itself, sharing a GIF which hilariously read ” What you mean by that”.

While others speculated on Wembanyama’s off-season moves, one X user seems to have already accepted the rumours to be true, and reacted by scribbling, ” No Wemby”.

It’s safe to say that most of Wembanyama’s comments were made in a rather ‘innocent’ fashion, with the French national just sharing his views on the city of New Orleans. Regardless of what fans may think, Wembanyama seems to be happy with his position at San Antonio. With the season coming to an end, it will be interesting to see what kind of changes Wembanyama makes to his game before stepping on the floor again, next season.

Wembanyama with the Spurs

Victor Wembanyama was drafted by the Spurs in the 2023 NBA draft with the first pick of the draft. Wembanyama has since delivered on the hype, as the French National Player has already cemented his case for winning Rookie Of The Year, this season around.

Even though the Spurs haven’t done so well this season, posting the worst record in the West ( 19-58), Wembanyama’s personal season was rather impressive. Wembanyama averaged 21.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on 46.4% field goal shooting, as he currently leads all rookies in points and blocks, while also making a case for Defensive Player Of The Year.

As of now, Wembanyama shouldn’t even be thinking about trade possibilities. Wembanyama has a great opportunity with the Spurs, as the team presents itself as the best training ground for a foreign center like himself. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is known for his experience training foreign players and has already done a great job coaching the 7’3 center. With other players like Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell developing rapidly, the Spurs should be making the playoffs in a year or two from now.