Victor Wembanyama’s Teammate Accusing LeBron James of Overtly Flopping Resurfaces Following Spurs vs Lakers Face-Off

The San Antonio Spurs recently lost their last matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers by a five-point deficit. The Lakers defeated the Spurs 123-118 as LA’s All-Star trio carried the team’s offense. Dropping their second out of the three games played, fans came across an old post of Victor Wembanyama’s teammate calling out LeBron James. And after last night’s loss, fans got a video of Wemby’s teammate doing the same thing all over again.

After splitting the first two games of the season, the Lakers were able to fend off a bottom-dwelling San Antonio Spurs team. After the win, fans came across an old post from forward Jeremy Sochan calling out LeBron James.

During Jeremy Sochan’s initial year, the young rookie had the chance to go toe-to-toe with The King. But even before he had the chance to compete with LeBron James, he decided to criticize the now 39-year-old on X (formerly Twitter).

Last year, Sochan went on X and tweeted, “Why does ‘King’ James flop so much?”

Initially, the Spurs rookie faced some heat and backlash from LeBron James’ loyalists online. But some fans took vindication to another level when they posted a video in response to Sochan’s year-old X post.

During the 118-123 loss to the Lakers, Jeremy Sochan could be seen trying to defend LBJ on a play. James did what he did best as he ran straight to the rim like a freight train with no intention of slowing down and finished with ease while dropping Sochan to the ground.

The fan posted the video with the caption, “Was this last night?”, followed by a clown emoji.

Fans came to the aid of the Spurs forward as many claimed that the 20-year-old played good defense. However, at the end of the play, Sochan could be seen falling to the ground after a mere push-off by James while he finished at the rim.

Whether Jeremy Sochan was fouled or not is something that may vary from a viewer’s eye. And if he was, in fact, not fouled then Sochan may have gotten caught in a web he had spun around King James a year ago. And in that scenario, those who support the King were never going to go easy on him about it.

LeBron James’ loyalists wait a year for vindication

Jeremy Sochan’s initial tweet about LeBron James was bound to hurt certain fans as they had some hostile comments on the rookie’s social media post. Fans decided to mock Sochan and the Spurs for not making the playoffs.

The funny thing about these two tweets above is the fact that the Spurs franchise has been one of the most successful teams in the NBA, making the playoffs in the majority of the years that they’ve been in the league.

While some fans resorted to mocking the team for its struggles, others decided to warn the Baylor product of getting a 30-point game dropped on him by the Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward in their next matchup.

The Lakers will travel to Phoenix as they face off against Kevin Durant and the Suns next. Tune in to see if Los Angeles can ride this game’s momentum to translate it into another win on the road.