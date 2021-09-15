“Vince Carter was more gifted than even Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal!”: Matt Barnes heaps some incredible praise onto the shoulders of the former Raptors star

Matt Barnes picks Vince Carter over Shaquille O’Neal, Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant as the most gifted player he has ever played with

Anybody that watched Vince Carter knows how incredible that man really was.

You want to talk about someone so special, he was literally jumping over people during actual games and then dunking like they have a vendetta against the rim? You look at this man. And arguably more impressively, not only was he able till he was 43-years-old (a record 22 seasons), but he was still dunking during games even at that age. And it seems that level of athleticism made an impact on former NBA player Matt Barnes.

Recently, Matt Barnes got an episode of ‘Forgotten Seasons’ where he heaped some massive praise onto the shoulders of the former Raptors man.

Let’s get into it.

Matt Barnes reveals believes Vince Carter to be the most gifted player he has ever seen

Jumping ability was one thing, but we must say. There are very few players in NBA history that could have adapted to the changing game as well as Vince Carter did.

At his absolute prime, the man was nothing less than frightening. You can probably imagine the knees of even the league’s best defenders shaking in fear as the player came down the court with the ball. And it seems Matt Barnes himself may have had this experience, as he recently gave Carter perhaps one of the greatest compliments in NBA history.

Take a look at the Instagram post below.

This may seem like a false statement at first. But, after really thinking about it, we don’t think there would be too many in the NBA community willing to refute this statement.

