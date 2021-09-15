“LeBron James should be thanking God for Carmelo Anthony!”: Stephen A Smith makes an insanely bold prediction about how the former Blazers star will do in a Lakers jersey

Stephen A Smith reveals his slightly extreme thoughts about Carmelo Anthony joining the LeBron James and the Lakers

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have made some strange, but very effective moves over the course of this offseason.

There is no lack of star power for the franchise right now. After all, they still have the King, and Anthony Davis. And to that superstar duo, the front office (and LeGM), have managed to add Russell Westbrook to shore up the big three, as well as add some seriously high-value role-players. And one such addition to this team is Carmelo Anthony.

While he is 37-years-old already, the former star showed flashes of his greatness on multiple occasions during his time in Portland. And if the Lakers are simply bringing him on to be a three-and-d player, Melo is going to be really, really good for the team. And it seems one Stephen A Smith agrees with us on this one.

Let’s get into it.

Stephen A Smith believes LeBron James and the Lakers should ‘thank god’ they got Carmelo Anthony

Okay, perhaps he believes in this move far more than what we’re comfortable with.

In the most recent episode of ‘Stephen A’ World’, Stephen A Smith got to discuss Carmelo Anthony and the Lakers. And well, here is what he said.

The Lakers should be thanking GOD they got @carmeloanthony!! pic.twitter.com/iDDsvmCNPQ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 14, 2021

Yeah, ummm… we’re not too sure the Lakers need to go that far.

However, we will say, signing his close friend here is a huge boost for LeBron James’s hunt for another ring. And while we don’t think it’s very likely, who knows? Maybe Carmelo Anthony could even be as successful with the team as Mr. Smith here hopes.

