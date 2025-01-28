mobile app bar

“Voltron Was Formed When We All Got Together”: Kevin Durant Praises James Harden, Calls Him a “Great Teammate”

Sameen Nawathe
Published

LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) guards Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the second half at Footprint Center.

Jan 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) guards Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

When James Harden passed Ray Allen for 2nd in the NBA’s all-time three-pointers made list, he was sure to thank everyone who got him to that position. In the post-game presser last November, he also gave props to his two former MVP teammates in Oklahoma CityKevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. He credited the former Thunder stars for showing him how to work toward greatness. Durant had nothing but praise for him last night, after facing off against Harden’s Clippers.

After the close game, Joey Linn spoke to KD in the Suns’ locker room and asked him what it felt like when the Beard thanked him and Russ. Durant, ever the gracious teammate, claimed Harden’s development wasn’t because of him, but a byproduct of the team they played on. He compared their team in OKC to the famous cartoon Voltron, claiming that when he, Russ, and Harden got together, they were the best versions of themselves.

“I heard that. James had a routine and a knack for just loving to get in the gym already when he got to us. It was like Voltron was formed when we all got together. As far as trying to get better, always being in the gym with one another, challenging each other to be better. And then transferring that over to the floor during games. The great ones can put the work in and still have that mindset.”

He added that Harden’s humility was getting the better of him, but his natural talent had brought him to where he is today. Durant confessed to loving Harden like a brother and said he enjoyed every matchup they had.

“James was always like that. Such a great teammate that he wanna give us credit, but I feel like he was born with that ability to just keep getting better. His love for the game is something he built over time. It’s always fun getting to play against him and hangout with him. I love him like a brother.”

Kevin Durant and James Harden have teamed up twice in their career, with their early OKC days getting overshadowed by the miserable stint they shared in Brooklyn. The two have nothing but respect for each other and remain on great terms to this day.







