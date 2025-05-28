Rachel Nichols Wants Bucks to Learn From Jrue Holiday Mistake While Trading Giannis Antetokounmpo

The NBA’s Eastern Conference is filled with young, up-and-coming squads like the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons. But the conference is also filled with injury-riddled former superstars, which makes the group look weak when compared to the loaded West. Matt Barnes and Rachel Nichols pointed out that the situation could get even worse in the East as Joel Embiid, Paul George and Damian Lillard will all be major question marks next season.

With Lillard likely sidelined for the entirety of next season, most expect the Milwaukee Bucks to consider moving on from Giannis Antetokounmpo. There will be plenty of suitors for the two-time MVP, but Nichols doesn’t want to see Milwaukee make the same mistake that they did when they shipped Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics.

The Bucks expected to upgrade with Lillard, and they did — on paper. But Holiday became an essential piece of the Boston Celtics’ 2024 championship with his playmaking, elite defense and veteran leadership. He also gave the Bucks problems whenever they matched up with Boston, making them regret the decision any chance he could.

“And by the way, if I am the Bucks, and I do trade Giannis, the Jrue Holiday lesson is real, people,” Nichols said on All The Smoke. “Do not trade him within the conference.” Milwaukee would be foolish to unload a generational talent to a rival team, but if Giannis does leave the East, the conference will lose arguably its best talent.

No matter what team Giannis is traded to, he’ll immediately transform them into contenders. So it’s certainly in the Bucks’ best interest to keep the 30-year-old as far away from them as possible while also getting a premium haul from their trade partner. That’s why teams like Houston and San Antonio have been named as his most likely suitors.

Nichols does understand why the Bucks aren’t exactly keen on a rebuild. The Greek Freak is largely considered the best player in the franchise’s storied history, and it’s unlikely Milwaukee will be able to bring in a talent of his caliber in the near future.

“What’s the value of having Giannis on your court as a Buck? Even if they don’t win, I would argue for that franchise, you’re not getting another Giannis anytime soon. So, you know, just being in a hurry to tear it down and rebuild doesn’t make a ton of sense to me,” Nichols said.

The Bucks are stuck between a rock and a hard place. Obviously, they don’t want to trade a superstar talent still in his prime, especially someone who led the city back to championship glory. But with no clear path to improving on what was already an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign, Milwaukee might have to bite the bullet and accept the best trade package they can find.