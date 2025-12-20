“Want Him to Orangutan”: Kevin Garnett Has a Clear Training Plan to Make Victor Wembanyama Dominant

Year three Victor Wembanyama has been a problem for the rest of the league. The 7-foot-4 big man has taken his game to another level after a well documented offseason training regimen over the summer. However, NBA legend Kevin Garnett believes he knows a path which will lead Wembanyama into becoming a different beast.

Over the summer, Wembanyama did everything he could to improve ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season. One of the main critiques of his game was his reliance on three-pointers. In his sophomore season, Wemby attempted 8.8 threes a game. That number has decreased by half this season to 4.4 attempts per game.

The San Antonio Spurs star has emphasized becoming a dominant paint presence. This development is much to the liking of Kevin Garnett. The two trained together in the offseason.

However, their session didn’t include any on-court activities. The 21-year-old solely desired to pick the NBA legend’s brain. That won’t be enough going forward if Wemby strives to be great. Garnett believes he knows what the key is to unlocking Wembanyama’s true potential.

“He just needs to work on strength and conditioning,” Garnett said on Ticket & The Truth.

Giannis Antetokounmpo emphasized strength and conditioning during his first few years in the league. Of course, the rest is history. If Wemby can put in the work similarly to what Antetokounmpo did, the outcome could be terrifying.

“Yeah, he’s going to be out of control. I need a session. Spurs, call me,” Garnett proclaimed.

If there is someone who knows about the importance of strength, it’s Kevin Garnett. The former NBA MVP thrived while using his strength to dominate on both offense and defense and he believes Wembanyama is still quite young and frail, similar to him in his early years.

Garnett claimed that if he just gets one session with Wembanyama, he could change the Spurs star.

“I’m going to simplify. Then I’m going to have him oragutang-ing. I want him to orangutan. Watch how an orangutan jumps loop to loop when you swing,” Garnett said.

That is quite a unique analogy, but certainly passes the appropriate image across. The possibility of the two working together and turning Garnett’s idea into reality is quite high. Considering they have already worked out together, there’s no reason to believe Wemby would decline another session with an all-time great.