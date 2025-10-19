Ralph Sampson Recalls Moses Malone Taking Hakeem Olajuwon Under His Wing at Fonde Pickup Games

Before Chris Brickley began his Black Ops basketball runs in New York, Houston was the proving grounds for NBA talent. Some of the league’s greatest players would go to the legendary Fonde Recreation Center in Houston, Texas. Hall-of-Fame big man Ralph Sampson was among the greats to consistently attend the runs. It was during those sessions that he saw firsthand Hakeem Olajuwon turn into the legend he is today, thanks to Moses Malone.

Advertisement

Very few players enter the NBA and become stars immediately. Luckily for the Houston Rockets, Hakeem Olajuwon was one of those players. The top overall pick of the 1984 NBA Draft hit the ground running, averaging 20.6 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. Although that stat line is one of a seasoned vet, Olajuwon understood he needed to work harder.

Back then, every offseason, players around the league would gather for exclusive runs at Fonde. Fortunately for Olajuwon, he was already in the area. NBA legend Moses Malone quickly took a liking to the 7-foot big man, which was apparent in their dynamic as people.

“He taught Hakeem Olajuwon everything he knows,” Sampson said on All The Smoke.

Olajuwon first met Malone while he was still in college. The young Nigerian star played three years of college basketball at the University of Houston. Of course, Olajuwon was then new to the United States. Malone ensured Olajuwon experienced the true American lifestyle before he even stepped on an NBA floor.

“[Olajuwon] gets to Houston and he’s got his African gear on. [Malone] gave him a car. It was a convertible,” Sampson said.

That may not appear to help with Olajuwon’s ability to perform on the basketball court, but that action is a testament to Malone’s treatment of the eventual superstar. The 13-time All-Star took Olajuwon under his wing throughout those summer runs, where they were a familiar face.

“They played at Fonde every day. It was better games at Fonde than it was at real games. If you lost, you might not get back on the court,” Sampson revealed.

The stakes may not have been as high as the NBA Finals, but as competitors, no player wants to sit on the sideline. It must’ve been a long day for teams that had to go against Olajuwon and Malone.

Malone’s impact of Olajuwon

Olajuwon is one of the best defensive players the game has ever seen, but his main skill set comes in the form of his footwork. Many players, ranging from Kobe Bryant to LeBron James to Dwight Howard, have sought his guidance in that regard. Many people believe Olajuwon was simply a natural. Although, true to an extent, Malone had a large role to play as well.

“Moses taught him the inside moves off the pivot and played him in a lot of one-on-ones,” Albeck said in an interview in 1986. “The guy has a tremendous knack for knowing where the ball is going on a missed shot. That’s something Malone doesn’t get credit for.”

Malone’s rebounding ability is one of legend. He made a name for himself by grabbing his own rebounds similarly to Chicago Sky star Angel Reese. Although Olajuwon didn’t replicate Malone’s tactics down to the minute detail, he learned the intricacies behind being an effective rebounder.

People don’t give Malone the credit he deserves, not only for his career but for the impact he had on others. Perhaps, it’s time for that to change.