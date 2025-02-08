mobile app bar

Is Jimmy Butler Playing Tonight vs Bulls? 6x All-Star Set to Make Warriors Debut in Chicago

Raahib Singh
Published

The Golden State Warriors finally decided to get Stephen Curry some help, when they traded for Jimmy Butler. The trade was announced right before the team’s back-to-back contests against the Jazz and the Lakers. Jimmy did not suit up for either of those two contests, which was expected.

However, that has left Warriors fans eagerly awaiting Butler’s debut for the Dubs. Fortunately, they won’t have to wait long. Jimmy Butler will play his first game as a Warrior tonight when the Dubs face the Bulls in Chicago.

It is Chicago where Butler started off his NBA career in 2011, and it will be Chicago where he will start this new chapter of his career. To make things even sweeter, both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are also off the injury list. The stars have aligned and the fans won’t have to wait to watch the new Big 3 in action.

Butler, a 6x All-Star, is expected to be the second star that Steph and the Warriors have been desperately waiting for. With Jimmy on the team, the Warriors would hope that their clutch woes are over. This season, the Warriors have played 32 games in the clutch. They hold a 16-16 record in clutch situations, with their offense often going flat during the final moments in the losses. Steve Kerr and the Dubs hope that Butler will help them out in such situations and help them avoid picking up these losses, which could’ve easily been wins.

