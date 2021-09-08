“Want to punch Draymond Green’s a** in the face”: When Charles Barkley had enough with the Warriors DPOY and went off on NBAonTNT

Charles Barkley once said that he’d want to punch Draymond Green in his face after an incident in Game 2 against the Pelicans in the 2018 Playoffs.

Charles Barkley and Draymond Green have not had all too positive of a relationship with one another over the years. Barkley is known for saying what’s on his mind regardless of whether or not he’s on national television. It’s an aspect of NBAonTNT that makes it more unique than any other sports analysis show on air.

Fortunately for Charles Barkley, Draymond Green is just as outspoken as he is as. So, it was only a matter of time before the two would butt heads with one another. It should be important to note that their ‘beef’ has died down ever since their verbal exchange in the late 2010s as they even appeared on air together in high spirits on NBAonTNT last August.

This doesn’t take away from the fact that ‘Sir Charles’ said some rather wild things to Draymond when critiquing his game.

Charles Barkley explicitly said that he’d want to punch Draymond Green in the face.

Game of the series between the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans in 2018 saw Draymond Green lock horns with guys like Rajon Rondo on the Pels. Following the scuffle, Charles Barkley took to the Halftime Report to call out Green on his behavior.

“I just want somebody to punch him in the face. I want to punch him in the face so bad. I’m telling you, I want to punch his a** in the face. I do,” said Chuck.

Draymond would fire back at Charles Barkley saying his ‘threats’ mean nothing if he doesn’t actually follow through with them and acts on what he says. According to Green, unlike random users on Twitter, him and the 1993 MVP have the opportunity to come face-to-face. So, if Barkley doesn’t do anything then what he says doesn’t matter.