Wanting to Join $4,320,360 Earning LeBron James, 43 Year Old Dennis Rodman Expressed Frustration over Cavaliers Owner Refusing to Sign Him

Dennis Rodman spent 14 years as a pro in the NBA. Despite all his off-court antics, Rodman established himself as one of the best rebounders in league history. The Worm won seven rebounding titles and five Championships, but found himself out of the league after the conclusion of the 1999-2000 season. Rodman made several attempts at a comeback, while playing in different leagues overseas. In fact, Dennis the Menace expressed his frustrations after being denied an opportunity to join LeBron James, who earned $4,320,360 in the 2004-2005 season.

Irrespective of the outcome of the season, then Bulls GM Jerry Krause had declared that the Chicago Bulls will be going into a rebuild phase following the 1997-1998 season. After the disintegration of the 90s’ Bulls, Dennis Rodman moved on from representing the Chicago side.

Despite being avoided by several franchises due to his behavioral issues, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks gave Rodman a shot during the 1998-1999 and 1999-2000 campaigns respectively. Following two subpar seasons with the teams, the 6-foot-7 Forward found himself without any suitors. As a result, Rodman decided to retire from the NBA.

Dennis Rodman thought the Cleveland Cavaliers would allow him to make a comeback

As mentioned in his book “I Should Be Dead By Now”, Dennis Rodman had a conversation with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ management with the hopes of making his NBA comeback. Prior to the 2005-2006 season, Rick Mahorn, his former teammate from the ‘Bad Boy’ Detroit Pistons side,introduced Rodman to Dan Gilbert. The Cavs’ new owner was looking to “shake things up” at the time. According to Mahorn, Dennis would have been offered a 10-day contract at 43 years of age if the conversation went well.

Rodman mentions in the book, the 30-minute talk was “nice”. However, Gilbert never contacted the two-time Defensive Player of the Year again. Failing to make his NBA comeback, Rodman revealed his frustrations in his book:

“…I never heard from him again. You’re telling me the man was worried about what kind of havoc Dennis Rodman might wreak on the team? I mean there is your occasional “distraction,” then there’s your total destruction. The dude took a wrecking ball to the place. Sh*t. Think Cleveland might have made the playoffs with Lebron James and Dennis Rodman in the line-up?”

Following a three-year hiatus after 2000, Rodman played in a number of leagues around the world, before playing an exhibition game in North Korea.

An unexpected trip to North Korea has resulted in a decade-long friendship with Kim Jong-Un

Not knowing the difference between North Korea and South Korea, Rodman’s agent planned a trip to Pyongyang. Invited to play an exhibition game, the journey to North Korea gave rise to an unexpected friendship between Rodman and Kim Jong-un.

During his stay in North Korea, Kim Jong-un even offered Rodman to settle in the country. The Bulls legend was even taken “condo shopping”. However, the NBA Hall Of Famer rejected Kim Jong-Un’s offer. Since then, Rodman has made multiple visits to the country.