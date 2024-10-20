“Wants to Live in My Skin”: Savannah James Reveals LeBron James’ Obsession With Her

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Laker LeBron James and his wife Savannah James sit court side at the McDonald’s All American game during the first half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

LeBron James’ journey to become one of the greatest NBA players ever wasn’t a solo mission. Many people guided him into being the player and person he has become today. None were nearly as important as his wife and the mother of his children, Savannah James. The strong love that they share has resulted in LeBron’s obsession with his wife.

Advertisement

In the first episode of Netflix’s ‘Starting 5’, the reality show provided an in-depth look at the relationship of the James family, including with his wife. Savannah began to provide a candid response regarding her marriage with LeBron. She said,

“That man is crazy. He is crazy. He wants to live in my skin. Literally, if I let him crawl in my skill, he’ll live there.”

Savannah’s use of the word crazy isn’t to degrade her husband but to illustrate that the love he has for her doesn’t fall under the societal norm. She proceeded to explain the reasoning behind their ability to love each other authentically and unconditionally. Savannah said,

“Both of us are really young at heart. I think that’s the best way to keep things fresh and new. We are two peas in a pod. That’s my bestie.”

LeBron and Savannah were high school sweethearts, meeting each other when they were 16. Savannah didn’t attend LeBron’s alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary’s, but was a student at the rival Buchtel High School.

They met at a young age and have maintained the young love they felt in their teenage years through their 11 years of marriage.

However, LeBron isn’t alone in his ‘crazy’ antics. Savannah jumps in during the 20-time All-Star’s flamboyant plans. The reality show highlighted LeBron’s Halloween tradition, which Savannah took part in.

The famed couple dressed up for Halloween in 2023, with a pair of matching costumes from the hit film ‘Beetlejuice’. LeBron dressed up as the character named after the film, as Savannah took the form of Miss Argentina.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @courtsidebuzzig

Savannah and LeBron always find a way to make a statement in whatever they do.

LeBron and Savannah James’ relationship

As mentioned earlier, the two have been married since 2013. However, that doesn’t give justice to the extent of their relationship.

Their relationship spans over 20 years and has produced three beautiful children, two sons and one daughter. Their eldest child is Bronny James, who was recently drafted by the Lakers, forming the first father-son duo in NBA history with LeBron.

Bryce James is their middle child and is a high school basketball star. The 6-f00t-4 guard is a three-star recruit with offers from Ohio State and Duquesne.

Finally, their youngest child is their lone daughter, Zhuri Nova James. The eccentric nine-year-old is quite the star in her own right. She is the face of her own YouTube channel titled ‘All Things Zhuri’, which is home to 203,000 subscribers. She’s put her efforts into many areas outside content creation, such as fashion and sports.

The James family is the prototype of a beautiful family. However, it is only possible with the two figures at the top, LeBron and Savannah.