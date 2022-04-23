“Jordan Poole out here doing his best Michael Jordan impersonation”: NBA Twitter erupts as the GSW youngster hits a clutch layup similar to the Bulls GOAT’s iconic 1987 play

During the dying minutes of the Warriors-Nuggets Game 3 clash, Jordan Poole hit a layup that had some uncanny resemblance to one of Michael Jordan’s plays from 1987.

Jordan Poole has simply been phenomenal so far this postseason. After scoring 59 points in his first two playoffs games, the GSW youngster erupted for a solid 27-point performance in the 118-113 Game 3 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Of course, for the majority part of his career, Poole has learned from Stephen Curry and tried to add a few of the MVP’s offensive moves into his own arsenal. Knocking down three-pointers consistently so far this season, clearly, JP3 has done a pretty good job in doing so. However, on Thursday night, the 22-year-old seemed to have taken a leaf out of a different legend’s book – Michael Jordan.

Late in the 4th quarter, with the game being a well-contested bout, Jordan Poole drove in the lane and finished the play with an acrobatic layup.

Jordan Poole got the TOUGH layup to go in clutch time 🤯 🎥 @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/Ftab16yCWO — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 22, 2022

NBA Twitter draws comparisons between Michael Jordan’s iconic move from 1987 and the one of Jordan Poole

As soon as Poole converted the nasty play, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions. While many lauded the Michigan product for his incredible athleticism, there were several who compared it to MJ’s iconic play from 1987.

Same play, different Jordans 😱 pic.twitter.com/qXBhy6G7hC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 23, 2022

Not really fair to compare the greatest player to ever play to Jordan — THE Monday Morning Quarterblack (@TheMMQBL) April 23, 2022

Poole’s was more difficult. — Cody (@Cody07284170) April 23, 2022

Different angle JP “erased” Jeff Green to add sauce on it. — WARRI🏀R 3️⃣0️⃣ (@zouthbound23) April 23, 2022

Both plays demonstrate high levels of athleticism and beauty. Enjoy and Go Warriors!! — NorCalGal4 (@NorCalGal56) April 23, 2022

Hopefully, Poole manages to provide us with several more highlight plays throughout the course of this postseason.