“Chet Holmgren will be like Kevin Durant in the league!”: NBA scout makes massive prediction about potential first-overall-pick, ahead of NBA Draft 2022

NBA scout makes a massive prediction about projected first-overall-pick Chet Holmgren relating to Nets star, Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is probably the best player in the league right now.

The Slim Reaper is virtually unguardable. His combination of massive stature, freakishly long arms, and incredible dexterity and athleticism, would have been incredible by themselves. But then, you add in the fact that he is one of the greatest shooters, and overall scorers of all time, and you have a pretty darn good player in the NBA.

As good as these things sound though, what makes him even more special, is just how rare it is for any NBA-level player to have been blessed with all that he has. In fact, countless fans even believe that it will be a long, long time before we see another player, even remotely similar to the Durantula. But well, according to an NBA scout, they couldn’t be more wrong about that notion.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Chet Holmgren could have a similar kind of impact as Kevin Durant on the game of basketball

On the surface, the comparison of Chet Holmgren to Kevin Durant seems pretty on the nose, if we’re being honest.

For starters, you have the long, lanky frame of Chet, who is 7’0”, and weighs only 195 pounds. On top of that, just like Kevin Durant did, the future NBA prospect has shown the ability to take and make every shot. On top of that, the young man is even coming into the league with a far more refined handle than KD ever had as a youngster. And of course, his playmaking ability seems to be far better as well.

“It’s the same thing we heard about Kevin Durant when he was entering the NBA. He can’t lift 135 pounds, but he can shoot the hell out of the ball and impact the game. Chet can have the same impact in a game on a different level than Durant,” – NBA Scout on Chet Holmgren

(Yahoo) pic.twitter.com/rL96nuWJq6 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 24, 2022

Still, even with all these similarities, fans have been quick to point out that it’s unfair to compare a generational talent such as Kevin Durant, with the likes of a player who hasn’t even proven himself in the league. In fact, as it sometimes does, the NBA community has gotten quite toxic on the matter as well.

Well, whatever fans’ opinions may be, will Chet Holmgren really ever be as good as Kevin Durant in the NBA?

We are hopeful, but only time will tell.

