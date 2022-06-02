“Canon Curry must be watching Will Smith in loop on YouTube”: NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen Curry’s son aggressively gives high fives after the Warriors won the WCF

After the Warriors won the Western Conference Finals, Canon Curry was aggressively giving high fives as he walked in the tunnel with Stephen Curry and co.

Earlier this past week, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks 4-1 in the WCF to lift the first-ever Oscar Robertson trophy. Their advancement to the NBA Finals recorded their 6th conference finals win in 8 years, a feat only the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls had achieved back in the 1990s.

Of course, the accomplishment was grand enough for celebrations. However, Steph’s son, Canon Curry, seemed to be a little bit more hyped than the others.

After the trophy presentation ceremony, the 3-year-old walked into the tunnel along with the remaining Warriors and was aggressively handing out high fives to everyone present there.

Here, have a look at the clip.

Why Canon Curry give high fives so aggressively 😭

pic.twitter.com/RwUwHJb4U4 — Guru (@DrGuru_) June 1, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Canon Curry aggressively dishes out high fives

As soon as the clip went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

“Here! Here go yo lil dumb ass high five! Thats all yall ever do! Here!” Lmao — Pierre De La Ghetto (@marvgoated) June 1, 2022

lil nigga must had Will Smith on loop on YT — 👑G (@407KingG) June 1, 2022

It’s the press. The Curry children have long known how they belittle their Pop’s. pic.twitter.com/AFMMfsVAgJ — Vaxxed, Hydrated, Unbothered #DUBSUP 💙🙌🏼💛 (@TheAnitaMaria8a) June 1, 2022

I’d also high-five aggressively if I was better than Leuce Latum — The Sage Olatunde (@ESA_Olatunde) June 1, 2022

With the Celtics and Warriors facing off in the NBA Finals, it’ll be fun to see Canon Curry and Deuce Tatum support their fathers while giving us several wholesome moments.