“Warriors lose the ‘GOAT’ argument because they didn’t win a championship”: Scottie Pippen firmly believe Michael Jordan’s 72-10 Bulls are the greatest over Steph Curry and co

Scottie Pippen claims that the Warriors automatically lose the ‘GOAT’ argument because they never a championship, unlike the 72-10 Bulls.

Scottie Pippen and the Chicago Bulls were undoubtedly one of the greatest teams to have ever assembled within the NBA. Amongst the various iterations of the Bulls that won a total of 6 championships, most argue on whether or not the 1992-93 Bulls ever surpassed the iconic, 72-10, 1995-96 Chicago Bulls.

Horace Grant, who was a part of the ‘93 squad, believes that that team was better but according to guys like Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen; legends who played on both those teams, believe the ‘96 Bulls were the superior team.

It isn’t a certainty that this iteration of the Bulls is the greatest team in league history as the ‘60s Celtics, 80s Lakers, and of course, 2010s Warriors are all up for that title. According to Pippen however, there really is no debate on that front, as he explains why in an interview with GQ Sports.

Scottie Pippen on the 1996 Bulls being better than the 2016 Warriors.

‘Don’t mean a thing without the ring’ is the mentality that Scottie Pippen is going with when it comes to the debate between who the greatest regular season team is, of all time. Ever since unanimous MVP Steph Curry led the ‘16 Dubs to a 73-9 record, there’s been public discourse on whether not they are better than the 72-10 Chicago Bulls.

This is what Scottie had to say about that:

“Well, the Warriors didn’t win a championship, they lose the argument. The argument is ‘the greatest team in the regular season’ and that was the Chicago Bulls. You can’t win 73 games and lose; you can’t be considered the greatest team.”

There is a small sector of NBA fans who believe the Golden State Warriors in 2016 were a better team than the ‘96 Chicago Bulls and while there is a small argument to be made that it is only counting regular season success, Scottie Pippen is right here, just as Michael Jordan was a few years ago.