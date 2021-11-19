“Scottie Pippen if it’s the small forward position, at the power forward position I’m starting Grandmama”: The former Hornets star received high praise as Glenn Robinson the ‘Big Dog’ compared him to Michael Jordan’s iconic co-star

Glenn Robinson the Big Dog said he’d start Scottie Pippen, bench Dominique Wilkins and cut Larry Johnson if it’s the small forward position.

It goes without saying that the NBA has had a number of talented athletic freaks plying their trade in the league over the years. We’ve seen a lot of skilled players, but we’ve probably seen even more who’ve hit the genetic lottery.

A number of them did not end up winning championships or have a world-famous career-defining moment. For that reason, a lot of these stars, who were PROBLEMS for their opponents back in the day, get underrated.

For instance, Scottie Pippen has been on a book tour promoting the hell out of his new autobiography Unguarded. The Bulls legend believes that he gets slighted by people who didn’t watch him. But the reality is, he’s always been properly rated by true hoops fans and players.

Also Read – When the dust settles, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the most dominant player in NBA history! Kendrick Perkins gives the Greek Freak an edge over Shaquille O’Neal and Wilt Chamberlain.

Glenn Robinson has a hard time doing a start, bench, cut for Scottie Pippen, Dominique Wilkins and Larry Johnson

Glenn Robinson was a guest on the Knuckleheads Podcast a few months back. The ‘Big Dog’ was the no. 1 pick in the 1994 NBA Draft and was one of the league’s best swingmen at his peak.

It comes as no surprise that the Big Dog grew up idolizing both Dominique Wilkins and Scottie Pippen. These are two high-fliers who dominated while Robinson was still in high school. He naturally developed an affinity for both.

It was, therefore, a hard time for him to rank the duo against a contemporary in Larry Johnson the Grandmama. But the Big Dog did not let the opportunity go:

“(I’m) Starting Scottie Pippen if it’s the small forward position, at the power forward position I’m starting Grandmama. But listen, if it’s today, I may be able to start Scottie at the 3 or the 4.”

Also Read – My dad used to stick his tongue out, so I do it too! Michael Jordan explained why the Bulls legend did his iconic tongue wag during his best highlights and dunks.

The former Purdue star was faced even an even tougher question promptly as Q-Rich shot back at him. Richardson replaced Larry Johnson on this ‘Start, Bench, Cut’ question with Carmelo Anthony, making the choices that much tougher!

But Glenn Robinson still started Scottie Pippen even in this Hall of Fame trio. Robinson went with Pippen solely for his defense, because he figures that all 3 of them are elite offensive players.