Warriors Trade Rumors: Despite Eagerness to Trade For Lauri Markkanen, GSW Unwilling to Part Ways With Star Rookie

The rumors around Lauri Markkanen and the Golden State Warriors have been going on since the beginning of the off-season. The Warriors have been dubbed the best-suited team for the 7-footer and yet, they’re far from an agreement.

Marc Stein recently reported on the subject and claimed that Brandin Podziemski is the reason this deal isn’t being finalized.

The Warriors need someone who can replace Klay Thompson, and Markkanen has what it takes to be that player. He comes in as a dynamic forward who can switch positions and play center when required.

Despite their desperate need to acquire the Finn, Markkanen’s deal is being held off by the Warriors because of their unwillingness to part ways with Podz.

Stein reported, “The Warriors, as of Sunday, continued to be regarded as the league’s most ardent Markkanen suitor…but at the same time still unwilling to surrender Brandin Podziemski in a trade package for the 7-foot Finn. Golden State, to date, has pursued Markkanen without including Podziemski or Jonathan Kuminga in trade packages laden with future draft compensation.”

In addition to that, Danny Ainge hasn’t found a team willing to pay him the right price for his player. The current situation establishes that even though the Warriors need a player like Markkanen on their side, they aren’t willing to make another major reshuffle by letting go of their star rookie.

But they’re still the frontrunners to sign the 2023 All-Star.

Analyst believes the Warriors might end up signing Markkanen

Markkanen just seems to be the missing piece of the puzzle for the Warriors. It is obvious that they want to be in contention for the title next season and there isn’t a better way to do that than adding a dual scoring threat in Markkanen.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe, in his last report, noted that the Warriors are adamant on signing the 27-year-old.

He said, “I don’t think those conversations are gonna end until at the earliest August 6th when Lauri Markkanen is eligible to re-negotiate his contract and extend it with Utah and get a little clarity there and then he can be traded before the trade deadline.”

The Warriors, by not including Podziemski or Kuminga, are relying on the possibility of reaching new common ground for a deal with the Jazz. If they need the services of Markkanen to be a championship-worthy team, this gamble might end up backfiring on them.