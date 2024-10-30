Brandin Podziemski Praises Buddy Hield After 28-Point Performance vs Pelicans: “Wanna Be Amazed but See the Work He Puts In”

Many wrote off the Golden State Warriors after the first quarter against the Pelicans. They were 20 points behind and playing without Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins at the Chase Center. However, they started turning things around in the 2nd quarter and sealed a comfortable win by the end with explosive performances from Buddy Hield, Lindy Waters III, and Brandin Podziemski.

At the post-game presser, Podziemski heaped praise on Hield for pulling off a game-winning performance for his team. He spoke about his work ethic, his dedication to the game, and how they practice together all the time, trying to perfect their shots.

Podz also compared Hield’s dedication to what Steph has showcased over the years. The 21-year-old believes that his teammate has put the work in over the years and it’s time for him to reap the benefits. He said that even though it might just seem like a great performance, Hield has worked a lot to be able to do what he did.

He said, “I mean, you want to be amazed but you see what he puts into the game. Obviously, you guys have seen that from Steph quite a bit in recent years. It’s just the impact he brings off the floor and the work he puts in, the game is just rewarding him. Even last night we were here together shooting at 11 o’clock, me and Buddy. He’s a guy that loves the game.”

Despite a slow start in the first half, shooting just 1/5 from the deep, Hield ended up balancing it out in the second half. He had 28 points with a rebound, an assist, and two steals in the 124-106 win against the Pelicans. He shot 9 of 18 from the field and 7 of 11 from the three-point line to help his team overcome the 20-point deficit.

Apart from Hield, Podz and Waters also had a great outing. The former had 19 points, three rebounds, five assists, one steal, and two blocks while shooting 8 of 18 from the field and 3 of 8 from the distance. Waters was the show stealer coming off the bench in the second quarter.

He dropped 21 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Waters shot 8 of 13 from the field and 3 of 7 from the three-point line. He was praised for his performance by Hield and coach Steve Kerr after the game.