Warriors Trade Rumors: HC Steve Kerr Discusses ‘Intention’ 2 Days Away From Feb 8 Trade Deadline

With the NBA trade window being 2 days away from the February 8 deadline, the anticipation around the league continues to rise. Amidst the excitement, Steve Kerr recently discussed the intention of the Golden State Warriors in the latest episode of the 95.7 The Game show. The head coach shed light on the trade rumors while candidly sharing the team’s ambitions.

“I don’t anticipate anything happening,” the 58-year-old openly declared downplaying the noise surrounding the organization. Following this, coach Kerr put the limelight on the Dubs’ approach, stating,

“I can tell you there’s been no desperation on our part. There’s plenty of conversations, but zero desperation”.

The Warriors could continue with the same approach of providing game time to the veterans and current members of the roster. This has certainly calmed the chaos surrounding the future of certain inconsistent players in the squad. After all, at one point, no one except the talisman, Stephen Curry, seemed like an untouchable asset in the Bay Area.

The franchise has always found its success in continuity and repetition under the leadership of coach Kerr. Thus, in-season trade moves have been a rarity since the 4x champion head coach took over in the last decade. The lackluster run of 22-25 during this season has apparently failed to bring a change in those actions.

The calmness of Steve Kerr faces the verdicts of the analysts

Kendrick Perkins recently demanded the Warriors trade their 2011 draft pick, Klay Thompson. “I don’t understand why the Warriors won’t stop the bleeding. Trade Klay Thompson,” the 39-year-old announced on live television. “I don’t think that he’s done, I think he’s mentally not there,” the 2008 champion further added to emphasize the struggles of the shooting guard.

Brian Windhorst joined the conversation recently too as he highlighted a different tradeable player. “I think Andrew Wiggins is the piece if they can find something,” the 46-year-old mentioned. Yet, he outlined the risk factors attached to it related to the contract details by pointing out, “They could do a trade but I don’t know if it makes sense”.

With the predictions pouring in, Kerr maintains a level-headed stance on the entire scenario. After going through a cycle of ups and downs throughout his coaching journey, the 5x champion player has decided to trust his instinct on the matter. Going ahead, it would be interesting to watch how the serenity pans out for the Dubs.