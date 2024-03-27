Klay Thompson Names ‘Vital’ Member ‘Key’ to Achieving Warriors’ Full Potential

The Golden State Warriors ended their slump with the latest 113-92 away win against the Miami Heat. Following the conclusion of the clash, Klay Thompson joined the post-game conference to shed light on a ‘vital’ member of the roster. According to the 34-year-old, Andrew Wiggins continues to serve as a key cog to the franchise achieving its full potential while elaborating on the reason for it.

Initially, Thompson acknowledged the importance of Wiggins within the Warriors setup as an elite two-way player. He highlighted the Canadian’s endeavors during the 2022 championship run to further elaborate his stance. Hence, the 4x champion believed the 29-year-old could singe-handedly spark a turnaround in the Bay Area.

“That’s why we won the championship. It was because of Andrew’s two-way play. We obviously need him to be that [a two-way player] to go where we wanna go and he is so vital to what we do. Without him, we can not reach our full potential,” Thompson mentioned.

Apart from shedding light on the prowess of Wiggins, the Splash Brother seemingly expressed his demand through the statement. After all, the Warriors forward has gone through a lackluster form since earning a ring in 2022. Last season, he suffered from an adductor strain before missing out on the last 25 games of the regular season. Since his return to the side, his performances have failed to meet the expectations surrounding him.

As per ESPN, the Ontario-born is currently averaging just 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 0.6 steals per game, compared to his 2022 playoff average of 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1 steal per game. Consequently, improvements are clearly required from the player’s front as the franchise aims to find the remedy for its inconsistency.