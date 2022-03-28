“Warriors would be a Lottery Team without Stephen Curry”: The Dubs struggle to win games without their MVP raising questions about their contention

Are the Golden State Warriors any good without Stephen Curry? Some believe they’d be a bottom-dwelling team.

The Golden State Warriors lose again with their top scorer Stephen Curry missing out on his 5th straight game. They are 1-4 in those games and are struggling to get a win as the Playoffs approach.

It’s been that kind of season for the Dubs who topped the Western Conference for a long time, but every time a key player would return to their lineup, another player would go down. In Klay Thompson’s first game back, Draymond Green went down with a back injury. And then when the Green came back, Curry went out.

Nothing is working in their favor at the most important time of the season apart from Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole’s form. Their DPOY candidate and a firm pillar of the franchise, Green, in his last 5 games, is a combined ‘-65’.

The momentum they’d carry into the Playoffs might play a major part in how it pans out in the end. But nothing they’re doing now is helping towards building any sort of good momentum. And it’s time to think whether they’d still be a lottery team without Stephen Curry?

Stephen Curry is the only string keeping Warriors from becoming a lottery ticket

The Dub nation came off pretty confident about their young stars earlier in the season. Even in the absence of Klay Thompson, they were at the top of the league for a long time. But that time changed pretty fast and now the question arises whether GSW would again be a lottery team much like the 2019-2020 team.

NOPE. THIS TEAM WOULD BE IN THE LOTTERY WITHOUT STEPHEN CURRY. — Did The Warriors Win? (@DidTheWarriorsW) March 28, 2022

They might or might not like the idea of trading any youngsters. But if it all goes south in the postseason, trading James Wiseman, who is struggling with injuries, should be on the cards. Their original trio’s last few years in the league are approaching, and they’d want to capitalize on it as much as they could.

With Chris Paul back with the Suns much before the expected date, Dubs would also hope they get The Chef back so that Suns wouldn’t go much ahead with the momentum.

As of now hopefully, they get Steph back just in time to get the team up and running before the Playoffs, and at least get to the Western Conference Finals otherwise it would be a shame.