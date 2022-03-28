“I see more of Trae Young in Luka Doncic than Stephen Curry”: Steve Kerr finds no similarities between Ice Trae and Chef Curry barring their long-range shooting

Veteran coach Steve Kerr brushes aside comparisons of Trae Young to two-time MVP Stephen Curry, adding the Hawks guard has a similar game to that of Luka Doncic.

It’s no secret that Stephen Curry has revolutionalized the game of basketball. When it comes to shooting, nobody does it like the baby-faced assassin. Not so long back, the Warriors superstar became the all-time leader in 3-pointers made and still has a couple of his prime years left.

Curry is a role model for kids and aspirants who don’t have the size and strength of a LeBron James but want to play ball. The current generation seems to have forgotten about the game in the paint, mid-range shooting, and driving towards the rim. Everyone wants to shoot past the half-court.

Post Steph establishing his footing, the question arises, who would be the heir to his throne? one name that has been in the mix is Trae Young. The biggest reason behind this is the Hawks guard’s ability to make long-range shots.

However, this doesn’t sit well with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who doesn’t see many similarities between the two All-Star guards.

Steve Kerr dismisses comparisons of Trae Young to Stephen Curry.

Having coached the Dubs for 8-years, Kerr has seen the evolution of a once-in-a-lifetime athlete in Steph Curry. Coach Kerr made the Warriors a dynasty, winning three chips and making five consecutive Finals trips. The recruiting of Kevin Durant to the GSW stills sends chills to many of the teams in the league.

As Curry continues to inspire, another player who has been climbing the charts is Ice Trae. In what many believe, the Hawks guard has some shades of Curry’s game in his. Young can shoot the ball from a distance and can assist very well.

However, Kerr doesn’t seem to agree with this notion having the following to say.

“I don’t see the similarity actually,” Kerr told reporters on Sunday. “I know people want to make it maybe because of the deep shooting range, but I see more Luka (Doncic) with Trae, just in a smaller package, they have a very similar game. It’s going to be 50 High screens and roles, it’s the ability to shoot a step-back three, shoot a floater, get to the rim, and pick you apart defensively.”

Hawks PG Trae Young doesn’t play like Warriors PG Steph Curry according to Golden State head coach Steve Kerr. Steve Kerr tells @BallySports that @TheTraeYoung plays more like @luka7doncic. ▶️Press Play & Listen Why. pic.twitter.com/9gCH0gSV3x — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) March 27, 2022

Ironically, Young and Doncic were part of the same draft class in 2018. Young was drafted fifth by the Mavericks, while Doncic was drafted third by the Hawks. However, the two parties decided to swap their picks even before the season started.

Kerr does make a point, as barring from the long-range shooting, there isn’t any similarity between the Young and Curry.