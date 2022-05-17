“Michael Jordan not as your GOAT?! Shut the f**k up, Joel Embiid”: When Dennis Rodman blasted the Philly big man for regarding Wilt Chamberlain as the GOAT

A few years back, Joel Embiid snubbed Michael Jordan as he went on to select Wilt Chamberlain as his pick for the GOAT debate.

The GOAT debate is one conversation that has no right or wrong answers. However, there are superstars in the league whose names are the most mentioned for this coveted title – LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Surprisingly, Joel Embiid has a different pick for the same. Back in early 2019, JoJo appeared on The Ringer’s “NBA Desktop” and selected Wilt Chamberlain as his pick for the famous debate. Embiid said:

“He’s (Jordan) not the GOAT,” Embiid said. “To me, you got Wilt Chamberlain. I mean he has all the records. They’re never gonna be beaten. I don’t see anybody getting 100 points in a game. That’s it, he’s the GOAT.”

Embiid was heavily criticized for his choice at that time. MJ’s teammate Dennis Rodman was one of the people who had even blasted Joel for the same.

“Joel Embiid, you’re doing a great job for your little island or where you’re from but shut the f**k up”: Dennis Rodman

Rodman was absolutely raw in giving his opinions on Embiid’s pick. Asking the Sixers big man to “shut the f**k up”, The Worm further said:

“Joel Embiid, you’re doing a great job for your little island or country where you’re from. Shut the f**k up, go do your goddamn job, and do Philly proud. That’s the 1 thing they need, a championship.”

Dennis Rodman’s reaction to Joel Embiid saying MJ is not the GOAT: “You’re doing a great job for your little island or country where you’re from. Shut the f–k up, go do your goddamn job” (via @TMZ_Sports) pic.twitter.com/35lwrzVZ80 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 25, 2019

Dennis further went on to troll the 7-footer by saying that “The Process” might never be one of the greats. When asked:

“You think he can ever be one of the greats?”

Rodman simply replied with a:

“I doubt that.”

Sure, Dennis was slightly mean with his comments. But surely, Joel must’ve prepared himself for such hatred when he didn’t select “His Airness” as his pick for the GOAT debate.