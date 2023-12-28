“Was Going Through My Brother Dying”: Emotional Joel Embiid Reveals How Personal Tragedy Affected His Rookie Season

Before the NBA’s Christmas Day Games, The Athletic released an article with David Aldridge interviewing four of the biggest names in the basketball world. Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, and Kristaps Porzingis answered three questions asked by Aldridge. Among others, Embiid’s reply regarding the challenges he faced during his rookie season was certainly an emotional one.

Advertisement

Each of the four non-American superstars spoke about the biggest challenges that they faced in their first year in the NBA. The other stars faced difficulties such as language barriers, and differences in physicality, among other complications. However, for Joel Embiid it was a dark phase, which he went in his life. The big man tried coping with a season-ending injury, even before he suited up for a single game, and also had to deal with the death of his brother.

“It was tough. Obviously, those were dark times. I came in and, that was back in the day when I used to be really on Twitter. Everybody used to talk about, I would never play, because that was the same injury that a lot of big men had, and never came back from it. And I was also going through my brother dying. Those were dark times,” Embiid said.

Advertisement

JoJo admitted that there were times when basketball was the last thing on his mind and even contemplated quitting. However, his love for the game is what kept him going.

“At the time, honestly, I didn’t care about basketball. I wanted to quit. But I loved the game so much I was like, I always gotta pay attention. One of the things that I’ve always done, and that I’m still doing, and that’s never gonna change, is I just watch a lot of basketball. I always have a basketball game on,” Embiid revealed.

Joel Embiid was drafted in 2014 but didn’t play his first game until the 2016-2017 season. Having suffered multiple foot and knee injuries, the former Kansas Jayhawk alumni missed the entirety of his first two seasons.

NBA has seen many such cases where players weren’t the same after suffering an injury or due to bad mental health. Unlike others, Embiid developed incredible resilience and has developed into one of the finest players in the league today. From having an injury-riddled start to his NBA career to having won the MVP last season, Joel has proved his worth. Embiid hopes to cap off his difficult journey by lifting the ultimate prize – the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Joel Embiid reveals that his brother was a key part of his NBA journey

Embiid shared an extremely special bond with his younger brother Arthur Embiid. Arthur lost his life in a tragic car accident in 2014 when he was aged merely 13.

Advertisement

On numerous occasions across his career, JoJo has emphasized the importance that Arthur has had in his career. First, in an article for The Players’ Tribune, Embiid spoke about the positive personality that his brother had.

“I think we all got that one person in our life who is just always giving off positive energy. That person who is just fun to be around, you know? And who is always rooting for you, no matter what. For me, that was Arthur. Everything always comes back to him. Even if you asked me to go back to the very beginning of this crazy journey from Cameroon to the NBA, it would start with Arthur,” Embiid wrote.

During Embiid’s 2023 MVP acceptance speech, the Philadelphia 76ers leader reiterated himself, acknowledging the role that Arthur played in his life.

“My family has been a big part of it,” Embiid said. “Arthur… losing my brother and then giving his name to my son meant a lot.”

It is commendable to witness how Joel Embiid has dealt with all the adversities in his life. Having turned into one of the greatest big men ever, Embiid’s story is inspiring.