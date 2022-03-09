Is Markieff Morris playing tonight vs Phoenix Suns? Miami Heat release encouraging update after Kieff’s 40+ missed games due to whiplash from a Nikola Jokic hit

Before Monday night, the Miami Heat were already having a fantastic season. Markieff Morris expects to make a comeback at some point this season, bolstering them further.

Morris has now missed more than 40 consecutive games after suffering whiplash from a shot from Nikola Jokic in an early-November game against the Denver Nuggets.

Also, Read – “Forget logo Lillard, Ja ‘the logo’ Morant is here”: NBA Twitter is hyped as Grizzlies All-Star stuffs it from distance in a dominating performance against the Pelicans

Things may have just gotten brighter with the return of guard Victor Oladipo. He scored 11 points in the win over the Houston Rockets at FTX Arena. It is the closest the Heat have come to full strength this season.

The return of Oladipo adds to the Heat’s dynamic. They already have All-Stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, as well as top reserve Tyler Herro and experienced point guard Kyle Lowry.

Markieff Morris Injury Update

Jokic was ejected from that game after running up to Morris and barging into his back at half-court. Morris body checked Jokic and elbowed him in the ribs, resulting in the incident.

Morris lay on the court in pain after being shoved for quite some time before heading to the locker room. Jokic was given a flagrant 2 foul and was later suspended for one game

Markieff Morris reacts to a tweet informing that the Heat Big-man has missed 30+ games after scuffle with Nikola Jokic! Says he is recovering from a spine injury and will be back soon! #markieffmorris #miamiheat #nikolajokic #nba pic.twitter.com/DfAlV0Smm0 — Sportskeeda Basketball (@Basketball_SK) January 7, 2022

The Morris brothers and the Jokic brothers had an entertaining Twitter exchange the next day, but there hasn’t been much said about a timeline for Markieff’s return.

Also, Read – “Brooklyn Nets have been the worst team in the NBA for more than a month”: Kevin Durant and Co are tied with Houston Rockets for the worst record in last 20 games

While both Morris and the Heat are concerned about Markieff’s long-term injury status, Markieff appears confident that he will play again this season.