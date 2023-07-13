“The Coldest Number 3s!”: Having Credited Allen Iverson for His Jersey Number, Dwyane Wade Celebrates ‘The Answer’ Presenting Him With Hall of Fame Honors

Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Allen Iverson flood the GOAT conversation for the Shooting Guard position. Dwyane Wade is one such player that is often left out during such conversations. One of the most skillful superstars of the modern NBA, Wade had quite an accomplished 16-year career. As a result of his distinguished time as a pro, the Miami Heat legend will be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame. And Wade recently revealed that he picked Allen Iverson to present him for the HOF induction.

Allen Iverson was a force to be reckoned with. Despite being merely six feet tall on a good day, the Answer would haunt some of the best defenders in the league. Even though AI never won the prestigious NBA Championship, the combo guard is one of the most influential players in league history. Wade was merely one of the many kids who adored Iverson when growing up. In fact, “The Flash” wore #3 on his jersey as a tribute to the Philadelphia 76ers icon.

Dwyane Wade celebrates selecting Allen Iverson as his Hall-Of-Fame presenter

Dwayne Wade is one of the many inductees of the illustrious 2023 Hall-Of-Fame class. Wade joins the likes of Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol, and Gregg Popovich as the headliners of this esteemed class.

Among the 45 expected Hall-Of-Famers to be present at the Enshrinement Ceremony is Allen Iverson. AI, who was inducted into the Hall-Of-Fame in 2016, will be presenting Wade. Moments after the news went viral on social media, Wade took to Instagram to celebrate the news. In one of the two Instagram stories he put regarding the topic, the three-time NBA Champ validated his own decision and wrote “It’s only right! The coldest number 3s”. Take a look at the screenshots of the 2006 Finals Most Valuable Player’s story on NBA Celeb Update’s tweet.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1679339894219440128?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Magic Johnson was one of the many fans who were content after learning the news of Wade’s induction.

Magic Johnson congratulated Wade for his Hall-Of-Fame induction

Dwayne Wade has gathered a massive fan following ever since he set foot in the league. Magic Johnson is one of the many who is in awe of Wade. From what we saw in the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s tweet, Earvin revealed to be extremely impressed by the 2009 scoring champ.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MagicJohnson/status/1642301361327857666?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Johnson congratulated Wade for his on-court as well as off-court achievements. For someone as decorated as Earvin, with a net worth of $600 million, this compliment must definitely be a huge boost in morale for Dwyane Wade.