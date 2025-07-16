“Was Just 8 Years Old”: Former NBA Player Reasons Picking Kobe Bryant as His GOAT Over Michael Jordan

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion when it comes to the NBA’s GOAT debate. The two central figures at the forefront of these conversations are typically Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Former Milwaukee Bucks star Brandon Jennings believes someone else is worthy of the title.

Jennings was a student of the game from a very young age. He became enthralled by basketball during his preteen years. Growing up in Compton, California, it only made sense that Kobe Bryant would be one of the biggest basketball figures to him.

The 6-foot-1 guard was recently on All Facts No Brakes. Keyshawn Johnson asked Jennings if it was true that Bryant was his GOAT. He didn’t hesitate in his response.

“Yeah, Kobe,” Jennings said. When Johnson asked where Michael Jordan stands in that hierarchy, Jennings broke down his rationale.

“It’s not that I don’t know who Michael Jordan is. I was just 8 years old, so me being a kid and was 12, 13, being able to feel the moments of Kobe Bryant winning championships at the Staples Center, being able to be a part of that just hit different for me,” Jennings revealed.

Jennings was of a conscious age to experience all of Kobe’s championships with the Lakers. He was even in the NBA when Bryant won his fifth and final ring. Those experiences aren’t something anyone can take away from him. But Jennings understands there will always be a discrepancy between people like him and fans of an older age.

“I just try to stay in my age range. I don’t try to go too far back,” Jennings said.

The former 10th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft also has a similar injury experience to Bryant. They both suffered devastating Achilles injuries. Bryant’s came in 2013, while Jennings’ took place in 2015. Kobe’s ability to bounce back in the manner in which he did sparked a great deal of inspiration in Jennings, playing a role in Jennings’ interpretation of the GOAT.

Each person has their own specific reasoning for who they align with as the greatest basketball player of all time. For Jennings, it was Bryant’s impact on his childhood. Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan, on the other hand, has stated that Paul George is his GOAT. It’s purely subjective, and there’s really little room for anyone to argue against anyone else’s choice.

People seem to forget that there will never be a definitive answer. It isn’t that big of a deal when someone lists an unconventional figure as the GOAT. At least Jennings is far from the only person who believes Kobe deserves the title.