“Jayson Tatum has played himself right into the MVP conversation”: Kendrick Perkins gushes over the Celtics star for leading the team to 17 victories in the last 20 games

Jayson Tatum has been on a tear lately, averaging a staggering 35.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game since the All-Star break.

The Boston Celtics are the hottest team in the entire league right now. Over the past few weeks, Ime Udoka’s boys have gone on an incredible 17-3 record, boosted up the Eastern Conference standings, and have defeated some tough teams like the Nets (3 times in this 20-game period), the Grizzlies, and the pre-James Harden Sixers. And huge credits for the Cs’ recent success have to be given to Jayson Tatum.

Now in his 5th professional campaign, JT is currently producing some high-level games. The recently-turned 24-year-old is playing some of the best basketball of his career, averaging a solid 26.5/8.2/4.2 so far this season.

The former Duke Blue Devil has taken things up a notch since the All-Star break. In the 7 games since the break, Tatum has led the team to an impressive 6-1 record, had a 54-point game, and has been putting up a staggering 35.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.

“Jayson Tatum has been on a crazy tear right now”: Ime Udoka

Jayson Tatum’s recent increase in production has been earning him praises from the entire association. Recently, after his 44-point explosion against the Hornets, Ime Udoka spoke about Jayson’s recent form. Udoka lauded JT:

“He’s been on a crazy tear right now. He’s getting the matchups he wants, getting to the spots he wants, and getting the shots he wants.”

Analyst Kendrick Perkins went one step further to place the 3-time All-Star into the MVP conversations. Perks took it to Twitter:

Jayson Tatum has played himself right into the MVP conversation! The numbers that he’s been putting up along with willing his teams to victories has been right up there with the Best of them! Carry the hell on…

The MVP race is as close as it could get between the likes of Jokic, Embiid, and Antetokounmpo. Unfortunately, Jayson Tatum is not yet in those conversations yet, however, he could make it to his second All-NBA team at the rate he has been playing.