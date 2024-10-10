mobile app bar

“Wasn’t a Surprise for Me”: DeMar DeRozan Speaks on ‘Scorching’ Pre-Season Start vs Warriors

Shubham Singh
Published

Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) controls the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Credit: © Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

DeMar DeRozan had a stellar debut for the Sacramento Kings as they hosted the Golden State Warriors in a preseason game. Although the Kings lost by 10 points, DeRozan showed promising signs in his first game. He scored 15 points on 6/6 shooting and finished with the team-high Box Plus/Minus of +8.

After the game, DeRozan was asked if he transcended his own expectations during his first preseason game for the Kings. The SG shared that he wasn’t surprised by the outcome as he worked the hardest during the offseason.

The 35-year-old wanted to ensure that his teammates received maximum contributions from the jump. He also expressed his elation after having a riveting debut in front of the raucous Kings crowd. DeMar DeRozan said,

I worked my b**t off this summer, more than ever and coming into this training camp, work my b**t off, but I just wanted to come ready. Where you know guys can count on me and just go out there and compete. So it wasn’t anything surprise for me, I work my b**t off every single day. Just felt good, just get up and play.

DeRozan looked comfortable with the Kings’ offense in the preseason game. He did a terrific job of using Domantas Sabonis’ screens and, as usual, showcased an impressive touch from the mid-range area. De’Aaron Fox also highlighted how DeRozan makes his defenders pay during screen actions.

De’Aaron Fox broke down DeRozan’s fit with the Kings

Like DeRozan, Fox was also asked if his new teammate’s terrific shooting performance surprised him. Fox also stated that it wasn’t anything unexpected.

He alluded to how DeRozan does a great job of utilizing picks and knows how to reach his desired shooting spots. The 26-year-old remarked how Sabonis passing chops will make DeRozan an even bigger off-the-ball threat. De’Aaron Fox conveyed,

“He got to his spots. Like we said before, teams trying to go under on him and that just allows him to get to his spots that much easier. Having a guy like Domantas who can hit him if he curls, if he goes backdoor, just try to make the game easier for him.”

Not only will DeRozan give defenses trouble in off-the-ball scenarios, his isolation game will become even more difficult to deal with alongside two terrific passers in Fox and Sabonis. Apart from that, he has not played with an elite three-point shooting like the Kings before, which means his mid-range game will be even more effective.

