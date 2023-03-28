Watch: Bronny James’ McDonald’s All-American Debut in Dunk Contest With Slam Over Brother Bryce  

Bronny James is the man of the moment, the young buck out of Sierra Canyon High School in California is making a name for himself. While his life and legacy have mainly been buoyed by his dad, LeBron James, we are surely seeing a new star in the making.

The athletic point guard has risen up the rankings in ESPN’s mock drafts and is now as high as 9th! He is making his McDonald’s All-American debut this year.

A spot that is reserved for only the elites and young Bronny has made it. LeBron couldn’t be prouder but today, his son is about to make a mark on the world.

And it is through the one talent that we have always associated LeBron with. Dunking. Bronny James’ McDonald’s All-American moment might be through the Dunk Contest, just take a look.

Bronny James’ McDonald’s All-American moment can be in the dunk contest, just watch this jam he put over his brother Bryce

When you warm up for a dunk contest, you necessarily do not want to show off your best hoops. Ask anyone who has competed in it. So when Bronny pulled this out, we are left wondering what else he has in store, just take a look:

Bronny SHOWING OUT at the dunk contest 🔥 (via @ScoopB)pic.twitter.com/HaFpGqoWdN — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) March 28, 2023

A two-handed between the legs two-handed reverse slam! Okay, Bronny! We see you! And so does the world. An emphatic finish tells the spectators that he means business.

And what better way to mark that you are a dunking machine than by showing off the fact that you can dunk over your brother, Bryce, who also happens to be taller than you?

Bronny James JUST DUNKED OVER HIS BROTHER! pic.twitter.com/7eHdpjPZ4h — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) March 28, 2023

His overall performance is heating up as well.

Bronny’s score of 122 means things are starting to heat up.

The McDonald’s All-American is off to the races and Bronny has racked up a score of 122 with this dunk.

Bronny James at it again at the @McDAAG slam dunk contest and with a score of 122! pic.twitter.com/eTCCN8SjXY — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) March 28, 2023

He will have to be wary for he faces competition in the form of Matas Buzelis, who has notched up perfect 10s so far, including this crafty dunk.

Bronny’s dunk was great and should have gotten a few more 10s, dad LeBron James also expressed his displeasure.

It’s cool. Should have been 10s across the board! For sure. Hahaha — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 28, 2023

How will Bronny James fare? Stay tuned to this space to find out.