“Movie was Delayed and Ultimately Shelved”: LeBron James’ Infamous Announcement to Join Heat Wrecked Oscar-Winning Director’s Film

Jun 16, 2013; San Antonio, TX, USA; Miami Heat small forward LeBron James (6) prior to facing the San Antonio Spurs in game five of the 2013 NBA Finals at the AT&T Center.

Back in 2010, LeBron James infamously announced that he would be leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers and joining the Miami Heat that offseason. LBJ’s decision sent major shockwaves into the NBA world. Analysts had field days, scrutinizing James while current and former players had their own opinions and spoke their minds on his recent decision. And amid all the chaos, a film project by LeBron James, directed by an Oscar-winning director, never saw the light of day, as revealed in LeBron Inc.: Making of a Billion-Dollar Athlete.

A nationally televised special took place on ESPN. Approved by the NBA, the one-hour special was James’ way of announcing to the world, “I’ll be taking my talents to South Beach.” The world of basketball was stunned by James’ ‘Decision.’

While the world was caught up over James joining forces with Dwyane Wade in Miami, a Brian Gazer-directed movie project that The King was working on just ended up getting shelved. The movie was initially titled Fantasy Basketball Camp. It was later changed to Ballers as per the announcement by Universal Studios and Brian Grazer’s production company.

LeBron James’ movie project was set to release in 2011, having filming scheduled to commence in the summer of 2010. However, after The Decision aired, the movie’s release date was delayed numerous times, before it was ultimately shelved.

“One significant casualty of The Decision was the movie project LeBron was working on with Brian Grazer. The film, which had switched from being called Fantasy Basketball Camp to Ballers, had been announced by Universal and Grazer’s production company. A director had been hired, and it was given a 2011 release date with filming scheduled to begin in the summer of 2010. In the wake of The Decision, however, the movie was delayed and ultimately shelved.”

Looking back at all the detractors LeBron James gained the instant he announced his decision to go to the Miami Heat, shelving the movie only seems to make more sense. Given all the hate against James’s name at the time, the movie was likelier to cure world hunger, than it was to being a hit at the box office.

LeBron James: A villain overnight

Born in Akron, Ohio, and drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James was a star from the minute he stepped onto the hardwood floor. Having an instant impact on the franchise from day one, the 6ft 8″ forward quickly coined the name, The Chosen One. So, LBJ’s announcement was bound to create some hostility and resentment towards him.

Unfortunately for James, he was even trolled over his ‘Decision’ at the 2010 ESPYs Awards as well. And that might not have been the worst part of the entire ordeal. James ended up being called out by his idol Michael Jordan over his choice.

According to BleacherReport, “Perhaps the most hurtful comments came from his childhood idol, basketball legend Michael Jordan, who expressed that given the same circumstances, he would have never made the same decision that LeBron had.”

NBA legends Magic Johnson and Larry Bird agreed with MJ and had similar comments on James’ conclusion. But now looking back at it, James’ decision to go to Miami ended his championship drought and the world got to see a new LBJ on the floor.

If asked whether he’d want the Oscar-winning movie or the two NBA championships if given the chance to do things over, the world knows what LeBron James’ ‘Decision’ will be.