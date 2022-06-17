“Stephen Curry, you’re going to break the Larry O’Brien trophy!!”: Ayesha Curry gets scared as Warriors star celebrates his 4th Championship with Sonya and Dell Curry

Warriors star Stephen Curry scares Ayesha Curry as he rolls over the stage with his Finals MVP and the Championship trophy

The Golden State Warriors are your 2022 NBA Champions! After falling down 1-2 to start the series, the Warriors won three games on the trot to beat the Boston Celtics in 6 games. After having failed in all their previous tries to close out playoff series on the road this year, the Dubs closed out the one that mattered the most.

Stephen Curry, after having failed to knock down a triple in Game 5, went 6/11 from deep today. He led the scoring with his 34 points, along with 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, and a block. Andrew Wiggins had yet another huge game, with 18 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, and 3 blocks. Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Jordan Poole pitched in big time as well tonight to make sure there was no Game 7.

After the win, Stephen Curry was celebrating with Ayesha Curry and his parents. During his photo session, Steph had Ayesha worried about something huge.

Ayesha Curry asks Stephen Curry to be careful with the trophies, worrying that he’d break them

The players started celebrating the win with a minute left on the clock, as Ime Udoka waved the white flag and sent his reserves in the game. As soon as the game ended, the families rushed on the court to celebrate too. In this video uploaded on Twitter by NBA, we can see Stephen Curry having a photo session with his two trophies and his parents Dell Curry and Sonya Curry.

As soon as the parents get up, we can hear someone say something that made Steph laugh, and he rolled on the stage with the trophies in his hand. Ayesha Curry was heard saying, “Oh my God, don’t break it! You’ll break it!” She then proceeded to rush into the frame and check up on the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Thankfully the trophies were safe. I guess Ayesha’s mom instincts kicked in, and she rushed in to save the moment.