WATCH: Ja Morant’s Father Tee Morant Shows Off His Moves at Pelicans’ Home Arena Amid Son’s Dominant Comeback

Tee Morant seemed overjoyed seeing his son, Ja Morant, take the Memphis Grizzlies back to winning ways after serving a 25-game suspension this season. In four games that he played, the Grizzlies guard is averaging 28.8 points and 8.5 assists per game and Memphis has won all of them. As they faced the New Orleans Pelicans on the road last night, Tee Morant was seen busting some moves and dancing on the sidelines of the Smoothie King Center.

The audience was also grooving along with the beats, enjoying watching Ja Morant’s father showing some crazy moves to captivate everyone in the scene. The clip was uploaded by Overtime on X (formerly Twitter).

Tee Morant has always been supportive of Ja throughout his basketball career. When Ja returned from suspension earlier this month, his father had plenty to say defending his son against the ‘arbitrary’ suspension issued by the league.

Furthermore, Tee Morant also claimed that Ja hasn’t altered his circle of friends despite the suspension, hinting that the Grizzlies star had never essentially committed any crime that required him to be suspended.

Since JM12’s return, the Grizzlies seem to have found a new vigor for themselves in the league. In a tight game against the Pelicans, the guard helped the Grizzlies cover a 15-point deficit, adding 31 points and 7 assists for an overtime 116-115 win.

The Grizzlies have now won four straight games with Ja Morant on the floor, which evidently granted the young star the title of ‘Player of the Week’ upon his return. Memphis stands 13th in the Western Conference, hoping to contend for playoffs by improving their current 10-19 record.

Tee Morant has been constantly criticized for being a negative influence on his son, Ja Morant

Tee Morant has never backed down from supporting his son since his gun controversy was unveiled to the world. From his Instagram Live fiasco, Ja Morant had cost himself a $60,000,000 loss, which analysts Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe discussed in an episode of Club Shay Shay earlier this year.

Calling out Tee Morant for living an extravagant lifestyle off his son’s income, SAS tried reminding Tee to act like a ‘grown-up’ in front of his son. Since Smith’s statement, the idea of Tee Morant being a negative influence on Ja became widely prevalent.

However, despite such contentions and narratives against them, the father and son duo continued being a team while dealing with this debacle. Acknowledging his father’s contribution towards his journey as an NBA professional, Ja wrote on his X timeline, “Celebrate what you created pops love ya OG”

Given Ja Morant’s current hot streak of form, it seems like fans will soon change their minds about the prevalent narratives of the Grizzlies star’s relationship with his father. Perhaps, given the warm reception both Ja and Tee Morant are receiving at the arenas, there is a very huge probability of the negative perception already shifting about the father-son duo among the audience.