WATCH: LaMelo Ball gets shocked by 6’6″, 252lbs Charles Barkley’s passing skills in a rare footage

LaMelo Ball was left in disbelief after watching 252 lbs Charles Barkley dish a behind-the-back pass like a nimble guard

Young star LaMelo Ball still has a lot to learn about the NBA players of yesteryear. The Charlotte Hornets point guard, though exceptionally gifted, has a long way to go in the league.

The youngest Ball has already won the Rookie of the Year award in 20-21 and made his first All-Star appearance in the 21-22 season. However, Charles Barkley is still taking the young phenom to school more than 3 decades after his retirement.

Barkley, a prolific rebounder and scorer, made 11 All-Star appearances, proving his popularity and skill. But no one remembers him for his passing abilities which is why young Melo was in disbelief after watching a rare Barkley video.

Video of Charles Barkley showing his passing creativity shocks Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball

In the video, Melo is watching a game between the Philadelphia 76ers playing the New York Knicks. Barkley, who was the Sixers star then, was the main highlight of the video.

A power forward, Chuck made up for his relatively smaller size with his aggressiveness. He would crash the boards like none other and his skill was comparable perhaps only to Dennis Rodman.

LaMelo, who was unaware of Barkley’s passing, was stunned by the 92-93 MVP’s diss. In the video, Chuck sends a pinpoint behind-the-back pass into the paint from just a few steps ahead of the halfcourt.

Melo’s reaction to the dime was priceless. The 21-year-old was unable to hide his surprise after witnessing Barkley’s creativity.

LaMelo: “Ohh snap. I ain’t know Charles Barkley could pass like that”

Barkley isn’t a fan of LaMelo’s father LaVar Ball for his outspoken personality

Charles and LaVar engaged in a public battle of words back in 2017. LaVar gained infamy for being erratic and big-mouthed.

It is not surprising therefore that he has often gone after NBA legends including Michael Jordan. But the oldest Ball chewed on a little more than he could handle when he went after Charles Barkley.

LaVar: “I know he don’t want to play one-on-one because he’s too big. He better stay behind that TNT thing … and eat them doughnuts.”

The usually mild-tempered and humorous Barkley was having none of Melo’s father’s trash-talking and shot right back at him.

Charles: “When he was at his physical peak, he averaged two points a game.”

It’s a welcome sight to see that LaMelo still respects Barkley’s skills despite a public feud between him and his father.

