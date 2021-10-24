“WATCH OUT, WATCH OUT, WATCH OUT!!!”: When LeBron James crashed into golfer Jason Day’s wife Ellie Day in a courtside collision sending her to the hospital

NBA star LeBron James crashes into golfer Jason Day’s wife in a courtside collision, sending her to a hospital during Cavs’ win over Thunder.

The basketball court is quite a narrow space, measuring 94 feet by 50 feet. However, the ball does not necessarily obey these rules. It can fly into the stands, and sometimes, players make a split-second decision to put it all the line and follow the ball.

Former World No.2 Jason Day’s wife Ellie, was on the wrong end of such a split decision, taken by one LeBron James. The King, who is a massive 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds, crashed into Ellie Day, knocking her chair over and landing on her as he fell out of bounds.

The game came to a halt immediately. Then, her head was stabilized in a brace. She was immediately taken off on a stretcher to a local hospital to receive treatment. James was told following the game that Ellie Day was doing well.

The next day, Ellie Day said in a social media post –

“Being tackled by that large man I would compare to a minor car accident. My head and neck hit pretty hard so it was really scary. My whole body feels like it was hit by a truck.”

She also goes on to defend LeBron James by saying that there was no way James could have stopped his momentum.

Well, we know one thing for sure. If one can survive a tackle from LeBron James, they must be damn strong.

LeBron James’ crash into Ellie Day raises concerns about fan safety

Every basketball fan has dreamt at least one time to sit courtside and watch a game of their favourite team. The spectator experience is enhanced by that rare type of intimacy.

However, something that is not highlighted as much as it should be is the risks that come along with sitting courtside. In no other major sport do fans sit so close to the action. Additionally, there aren’t any barriers between the athletes and the fans themselves.

The league has taken steps to improve safety, including cutting the number of photographers allowed to sit along the baselines to reduce the risk of contact with players.

Incidents like this don’t happen much, but better safe than to be sorry.

But I guess a part of what makes basketball great so great is the fans. Moreover, courtside fans talking trash to players also adds a different dynamic that no other sport offers.

