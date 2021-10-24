“Stephen Curry and the Warriors would finish with a better record than LeBron James and the Lakers”: Channing Frye makes a bold prediction on TNT regarding the Western Conference standings

Former NBA Champion Channing Frye makes a ‘bold’ prediction on TNT, claims Stephen Curry and the Warriors would end with a better record than the Lakers

The Golden State Warriors have started out their season on a strong note. Starting 2-0, taking down both the Lakers and the Clippers is no small accomplishment. Stephen Curry had an off-night against the Lakers but made up for the same with a massive showing against the Clippers. With the Warriors still waiting on the return of James Wiseman and Klay Thompson, things are only due to get better.

On the other hand, the Los Angeles Lakers revamped their entire roster. They got a bench full of experienced veterans, traded for Russell Westbrook. With all their changes, the Lakers seemed like the heavy favorites to win it all. However, they had an 0-6 record in the preseason, and a 0-2 record to start the season.

Channing Frye predicts Stephen Curry and the Warriors would have a better record than the Lakers

Kristen Ledlow and Channing Frye recently were asked to make bold predictions for the season on ‘Handles’.

Channing Frye had two bold predictions.

First, Stephen Curry and the Warriors would finish with a better record than the Lakers. He expanded and said,

“My reasoning behind that is, the Warriors are their team, and they’re waiting for Wiseman, they’re waiting for Klay Thompson. The Lakers have to reinvent themselves now, they have to figure out who they are and how are going to win. Even though they only lost by 10 tonight, they were really down by 27, 30 points.”

Will the Warriors finish with a better record than the Lakers this year? 🤔@KristenLedlow & @channingfrye give their season predictions on #Handles pic.twitter.com/pjSk3q5zM3 — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 23, 2021

To have this come from a former LeBron James teammate is not a small thing. However, the way the Warriors are looking, and the way Lakers are, this isn’t a far-fetched take.

His second prediction was that the Kings make the play-in game, and eventually, the playoffs.

Kristen Ledlow claims that the Bucks would repeat their championship. The entire studio team agreed that Stephen Curry would win MVP this season, considering how he’s on a tear.

Let’s see how the predictions turn out. One thing is for sure though, the Warriors are playing well, and Dubnation is as hype as it has been.