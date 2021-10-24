Basketball

“Stephen Curry and the Warriors would finish with a better record than LeBron James and the Lakers”: Channing Frye makes a bold prediction on TNT regarding the Western Conference standings

"Stephen Curry and the Warriors would finish with a better record than LeBron James and the Lakers": Channing Frye makes a bold prediction on TNT regarding the Western Conference standings
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"There was an exchange of words and I just wanted him out of the game": Rajon Rondo addresses his altercation with a fan during the match against the Suns
Next Article
"The role at CSK is very important for me": Moeen Ali hails Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 role for T20 World Cup success
NBA Latest Post
"You gotta do that trade 10 out of 10 times. If you have an opportunity to get five good basketball players for Russell Westbrook, it makes sense": Kyle Kuzma describes how it was easy decision for the Wizards to deal away Russell Westbrook
“You gotta do that trade 10 out of 10 times. If you have an opportunity to get five good basketball players for Russell Westbrook, it makes sense”: Kyle Kuzma describes how it was easy decision for the Wizards to deal away Russell Westbrook

Wizards’ forward Kyle Kuzma discusses the trade that got him and four other players to…